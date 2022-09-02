Rockers unite for massive suicide prevention livestream, including members of Korn, Five Finger Death Punch, P.O.D.
The lineup also includes Adam Gontier, Mixi Demner, Garrett Russell, Mikey Carvajal, Shayley Bourget and more.
Whatever you’ve been through, whatever you believe, I know you’ll leave encouraged that there are so many reasons to choose to live.”COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Musicians including Brian “Head” Welch (Korn), Chris Kael (Five Finger Death Punch), Sonny Sandoval (P.O.D.), Lacey Sturm and Spencer Chamberlain (Underoath) have teamed up for a massive suicide prevention livestream, to air September 10 at 5:00 PM Pacific/8:00 PM Eastern.
The lineup also includes Adam Gontier (Saint Asonia, Three Days Grace), Mixi Demner (Stitched Up Heart), Garrett Russell (Silent Planet), Mikey Carvajal (Islander), Shayley Bourget (Dayshell, Of Mice & Men), Austin Carlile (Of Mice & Men, Attack Attack!), Disciple, The Protest and Clayton Jennings. The night will be a combination of exclusive performances and raw, unfiltered conversations about mental health from some of the biggest names in rock.
“The voices you’ll be hearing from in this livestream come from a wide range of experiences and perspectives,” says event producer and host Trevor Tyson (best known as media personality Trevor Talks). “Whatever you’ve been through, whatever you believe, I know you’ll leave encouraged that there are so many reasons to choose to live.”
“The chance to sit down with some of my longtime friends and talk about the things we’ve survived is unbelievably special,” offers Austin Carlile. “It’s even more special because we get to invite all of you to join us. I hope that everyone who watches leaves knowing that at the end of the day, we’re all ordinary people with real struggles and a real need for each other.”
Austin will be marking a special milestone during Choose to Live: he’ll be appearing alongside former Of Mice & Men co-vocalist Shayley for the first time in around a decade.
The event is an expansion of last year’s livestream, an initiative led by Lacey Sturm and Brian Welch. This year, they called in a few friends to make the livestream bigger and more impactful that ever. Fans will be invited to connect with resources through organizations like Heart Support, Death2Life, Youth of the Nation Foundation and The Whosoevers. Fans are also invited to share their own reasons why they #ChooseToLive on social media.
The stream will be available on Facebook at facebook.com/trevortalkspodcast and on YouTube at YouTube.com/trevortalkspodcast. The event is sponsored by Transparent Media and Powerline Management.
