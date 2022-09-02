Gov. Wolf Announces $4.2 Million in Federal Funding to Protect Diverse Communities Targeted by Hate Crimes

Governor Tom Wolf announced today that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, has awarded $4.2 million in Nonprofit Security Grant Program (NSGP) funding to dozens of nonprofits located in Pennsylvania.

“Pennsylvania’s diverse bounty of cultures are too often the targets of hate crimes,” said Gov. Wolf. “This $4.2 million federal investment builds on the more than $15 million I’ve invested at the state level to protect our people. It is my hope that one day the goodness of humanity will suffice, but until then we will continue supporting and investing in those who face unfair prejudice solely because of their race, religion, disability, or sexual orientation.”

Nationwide for fiscal year 2022, more than $250 million was available through NSGP. Gov. Wolf has invested more than $15 million in similar projects through the state’s Nonprofit Security Grant Program and has committed another $5 million to be available this fall.

The following organizations received awards from the $4.2 million allocation:

Allegheny County

Beth Hamedrash Hagodol-Beth Jacob Congregation, $145,900

Chabad Young Professionals Pittsburgh, Inc., $150,000

Rodef Shalom Congregation, $125,000

Blair County

Chabad of Altoona, $150,000

Berks County

Christ Episcopal Church Reading, $56,895

Bucks County

Bensalem Kollel, Synagogue and Outreach Center, $91,366

Centre County

Hillel: The Foundation for Jewish Campus Life at the Pennsylvania State University, $125,395

Dauphin County

Kesher Israel Congregation, $108,000

Pennsylvania Council of Churches, $19,891

Erie County

Chabad Lubavitch of Erie County Inc., $150,000

Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, $46,000

Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, $49,000

Lackawanna County

Chabad of the Abingtons Inc, $150,000

Yeshivath Beth Moshe – The Milton Eisner Yeshiva High School, Inc., $150,000

Lancaster County

Congregation Shaarai Shomayim, $13,732

Temple Beth El, $64,875

Lehigh County

Chabad Lubavitch of the Lehigh Valley Inc., $150,000

Luzerne County

Cheder Menachem Inc, $150,000

Lycoming County

First Baptist Church of Elimpsort, $24,999

Monroe County

Camp Dina, $150,000

Camp Dora Golding, $150,000

Congregation Bais Menachem Inc., $150,000

Jewish Resource Center of the Poconos Inc., $150,000

Rose Garden Retreats Inc., $150,000

Northampton County

El Shaddai Assembly of God, $17,920

St. Nicholas Russian Orthodox Church, $61,400

Perry County

Talmudic Properties Penn, Inc., $150,000

Philadelphia County

Congregation Rodeph Shalom, $147,450

Pike County

Camp Gan Israel Northeast, $150,000

Federation of Young Men’s Hebrew Association and Young Women’s Hebrew Association, $150,000

Wayne County

ANPLR, $150,000

Beber Camp Property Inc., $150,000

Camp Ramah in the Poconos, $150,000

Chevra of Jewish War Heroes, $150,000

Federation of Young Men’s Hebrew Association and Young Women’s Hebrew Association, $150,000

Wyoming County

Mesivta Chazak Inc., $150,000

The federal Nonprofit Security Grant Program works to provide funding to eligible nonprofit organizations, generally limited to target hardening and physical security enhancements. The focus is on organizations that are at high risk of a potential terrorist attack.

The program further seeks the integration of preparedness activities of the nonprofit sector with the local and state preparedness efforts, while promoting emergency preparedness collaboration and coordination.

Every year, FEMA issues grant guidance for this and a wide variety of other grant programs. More information is available on the FEMA NSGP website.