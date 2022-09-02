EDM - Pop Artist Wibby White Delivers Retro Disco Perfection

Wibby White, Artist

Artist Wibby White Combined EDM and Pop with Disco and Soul Creating Hot New Party Anthem - "This Time Baby"

MIAMI, FL, USA, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Born in Miami and a Native of South Florida, artist Wibby White has a history of diverse ethnic culture that extends from the Caribbean Islands of Jamaica, Bahamas, Cuba, and includes the United Kingdom, England. Wibby's experience in Jamaica would leave a lasting impression, not to mention a greater appreciation for America; a country where most of his family members left behind would do anything to live and be part of.

Wibby White graduated from North Miami Beach Senior High School in North Miami Beach, Florida. He continued his studies at the prestigious Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale College in sunny Florida. He majored in music management while learning the business of audio & engineering promotion, as well as production in both music and video. During college is where Wibby White developed the art of singing and song writing, and began collaborations with many local artists and producers.
﻿
After many club appearances and gigs in and around the Miami area, Wibby continued songwriting and collaborating with various producers and recording demos. Finally, he decided to start his own production company and publishing company. Now with the release of "This Time Baby", Wibby has done it again and delivering retro disco perfection. With this single released from the upcoming album ' The Art Of Nostalgia', Wibby is bringing his knowledge of EDM and Pop to the realm of Disco and Soul. "This Time Baby" is full of flair and personality and is quickly becoming the new party anthem in clubs across the country. "This Time Baby" is also gaining airplay in the US and beyond; from the California Music Channel, to Video Hits in NY, to Chubb Show in SC to OKTV in Germany too. Stay up on the latest with the incredibly talented Wibby White through social media; @MRWibbyWhite, @therealwibbywhite, https://www.facebook.com/wibby.white.1 , https://mobile.twitter.com/mrwibbywhite , and https://www.tiktok.com/@wibbywhite
' The Art Of Nostalgia' is distributed by Ditto Distribution - Pandemonium Productions Worldwide ENT. LLC, 2022.

This Time Baby (Retro Radio Mix) Available Worldwide, On All Music Platforms

EDM - Pop Artist Wibby White Delivers Retro Disco Perfection

