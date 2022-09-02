Press Releases

09/02/2022

Attorney General Tong Statement on Deer Lake

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong issued the following statement regarding news that the Connecticut Yankee Boy Scouts Council has come to an agreement with Pathfinders, Inc. to sell Deer Lake.

Sale of the Deer Lake camp property in Killingworth had garnered significant public attention and interest from community leaders and preservationists. The Office of the Attorney General had been reviewing questions regarding the legal status of the property and a potential sale to a private developer. Attorney General Tong had asked the Council to delay its consideration of a sale to a private developer while the Office continued that review. That review identified a charitable restriction on one of the six parcels offered for sale that required the land be preserved as “open space parks and/or natural areas.” Pathfinders is a local nonprofit organization that intends to maintain the property as a camp.

“Deer Lake is a beautiful, undeveloped property, where generations of Connecticut children have spent memorable and impactful summers. I am pleased that all parties were able to work together to find a way to preserve this Connecticut gem. Over the past few months, I have heard from former campers, community leaders and advocates who all shared a strong desire to preserve Deer Lake. I thank the Boy Scouts and Pathfinders for taking the time to reach this positive resolution,” said Attorney General Tong.



Media Contact:

Elizabeth Benton

elizabeth.benton@ct.gov

Consumer Inquiries:

860-808-5318

attorney.general@ct.gov