Gov. Wolf Announces $4.2 Million in Federal Funding to Protect Diverse Communities Targeted by Hate Crimes

Governor Tom Wolf announced today that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, has awarded $4.2 million in Nonprofit Security Grant Program (NSGP) funding to dozens of nonprofits located in Pennsylvania.
“Pennsylvania’s diverse bounty of cultures are too often the targets of hate crimes,” said Gov. Wolf. “This $4.2 million federal investment builds on the more than $15 million I’ve invested at the state level to protect our people. It is my hope that one day the goodness of humanity will suffice, but until then we will continue supporting and investing in those who face unfair prejudice solely because of their race, religion, disability, or sexual orientation.”
Nationwide for fiscal year 2022, more than $250 million was available through NSGP. Gov. Wolf has invested more than $15 million in similar projects through the state’s Nonprofit Security Grant Program and has committed another $5 million to be available this fall.
The following organizations received awards from the $4.2 million allocation:
Allegheny County
Beth Hamedrash Hagodol-Beth Jacob Congregation, $145,900
Chabad Young Professionals Pittsburgh, Inc., $150,000
Rodef Shalom Congregation, $125,000
Blair County
Chabad of Altoona, $150,000
Berks County
Christ Episcopal Church Reading, $56,895
Bucks County
Bensalem Kollel, Synagogue and Outreach Center, $91,366
Centre County
Hillel: The Foundation for Jewish Campus Life at the Pennsylvania State University, $125,395
Dauphin County
Kesher Israel Congregation, $108,000
Pennsylvania Council of Churches, $19,891
Erie County
Chabad Lubavitch of Erie County Inc., $150,000
Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, $46,000
Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, $49,000
Lackawanna County
Chabad of the Abingtons Inc, $150,000
Yeshivath Beth Moshe – The Milton Eisner Yeshiva High School, Inc., $150,000
Lancaster County
Congregation Shaarai Shomayim, $13,732
Temple Beth El, $64,875
Lehigh County
Chabad Lubavitch of the Lehigh Valley Inc., $150,000
Luzerne County
Cheder Menachem Inc, $150,000
Lycoming County
First Baptist Church of Elimpsort, $24,999
Monroe County
Camp Dina, $150,000
Camp Dora Golding, $150,000
Congregation Bais Menachem Inc., $150,000
Jewish Resource Center of the Poconos Inc., $150,000
Rose Garden Retreats Inc., $150,000
Northampton County
El Shaddai Assembly of God, $17,920
St. Nicholas Russian Orthodox Church, $61,400
Perry County
Talmudic Properties Penn, Inc., $150,000
Philadelphia County
Congregation Rodeph Shalom, $147,450
Pike County
Camp Gan Israel Northeast, $150,000
Federation of Young Men’s Hebrew Association and Young Women’s Hebrew Association, $150,000
Wayne County
ANPLR, $150,000
Beber Camp Property Inc., $150,000
Camp Ramah in the Poconos, $150,000
Chevra of Jewish War Heroes, $150,000
Federation of Young Men’s Hebrew Association and Young Women’s Hebrew Association, $150,000
Wyoming County
Mesivta Chazak Inc., $150,000
The federal Nonprofit Security Grant Program works to provide funding to eligible nonprofit organizations, generally limited to target hardening and physical security enhancements. The focus is on organizations that are at high risk of a potential terrorist attack.
The program further seeks the integration of preparedness activities of the nonprofit sector with the local and state preparedness efforts, while promoting emergency preparedness collaboration and coordination.
Every year, FEMA issues grant guidance for this and a wide variety of other grant programs. More information is available on the FEMA NSGP website.