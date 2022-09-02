Aeva To Showcase 4D LiDAR Technology At ADAS & Autonomous Vehicle Technology Expo 2022

Aeva® AEVA, a leader in next-generation sensing and perception systems, today announced it will showcase its 4D LiDAR™ technology for the automotive industry and beyond at the ADAS & Autonomous Vehicle Technology Expo in San Jose from September 7-8, 2022. Aeva will demonstrate its new Aeries™ II sensor and 4D LiDAR-on-chip technology at booth 6010 in the San Jose Convention Center.

Visitors to Aeva's booth will be able to experience a live demo of Aeries II and learn about the company's next-generation sensing and perception technology for a range of automotive applications including Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles. Aeva will be providing demo drives for attendees to experience 4D LiDAR in real-time and on the road showcasing the unique benefits of Aeva's technology including instant velocity detection, long range object detection, and Ultra Resolution™, a camera-level image with up to 20 times the resolution of legacy time of flight LiDAR sensors. Demo drive availability is limited. Please email press@aeva.ai to reserve an appointment.

Aeries II delivers breakthrough sensing and perception performance using Aeva's Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave (FMCW) technology to directly detect the instant velocity of each point, with centimeter per second precision, in addition to precise 3D position at long range. Its compact design is 75% smaller than the previous generation Aeries sensor while achieving the strict environmental and operational standards expected by OEMs and automotive customers.

Aeries II is the first sensor on the market to integrate Aeva's unique LiDAR-on-chip technology. It integrates all key sensor components including transmitters, receivers and optics onto silicon photonics in a compact module. This design uses no fiber optics, resulting in a highly automated manufacturing process that allows Aeva to scale deployment of its products and lower costs to meet the needs of automotive OEMs and other volume customers.

Aeva's mission is to bring the next wave of perception to a broad range of applications from automated driving to industrial robotics, consumer electronics, consumer health, security and beyond. Aeva is transforming autonomy with its groundbreaking sensing and perception technology that integrates all key LiDAR components onto a silicon photonics chip in a compact module. Aeva 4D LiDAR sensors uniquely detect instant velocity in addition to 3D position, allowing autonomous devices like vehicles and robots to make more intelligent and safe decisions. For more information, visit www.aeva.com, or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

