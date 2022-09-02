ASLAN Pharmaceuticals to Present at H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

MENLO PARK, Calif. and SINGAPORE, Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals ASLN, a clinical-stage, immunology focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients, today announced Dr Carl Firth, CEO, is scheduled to give an in-person company presentation at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference on Monday, September 12, 2022, at 10:30 am ET. The conference will be held from September 12 to 14, 2022, virtually and in-person at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel.



An on demand recording of the presentation will be available from September 12 at 10:30 am ET within the Investor Relations section of ASLAN's website at www.ir.aslanpharma.com or can be accessed directly at this link.

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors during the time of the conference. Please contact your representative at H.C. Wainwright to schedule a meeting.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals ASLN is a clinical-stage, immunology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients. ASLAN is currently evaluating eblasakimab, a potential first-in-class antibody targeting the IL-13 receptor, in atopic dermatitis, and farudodstat (also known as ASLAN003), a potent oral inhibitor of the enzyme DHODH, in autoimmune disease. ASLAN has a team in California and in Singapore. For additional information please visit www.aslanpharma.com or follow ASLAN on LinkedIn.