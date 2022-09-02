Global Video Interviewing Software Market Report 2022: Cloud Based Solutions Gaining Traction and Presenting Avenues for Growth

Dublin, Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Video Interviewing Software Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type, Enterprise Size, and Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Denmark, the UAE, and Sweden are among the countries with the highest internet penetration rate in the world. Till 2020, APAC was the region with the largest number of internet users, i.e., ~2.5 billion, followed by Europe with almost 728 million internet users. China had more than 854 million internet users, and India had ~560 million internet users.

However, digitalization and internet usage are in the initial phase in countries such as Oman, Qatar, and Kuwait. Continuous growth in the number of internet users encourages industries to transform their processes into digital operations. Cloud technology has positively impacted business performances through enhanced data storage and transfer facilities, in cost-effective ways by allowing businesses to pay for the service as per their use.

The cloud-based deployment of video interviewing solutions has gained popularity in the past few years. Training and development courses are made available to students to prepare them for academics, as well as professional fields, and the issues regarding storage capacities have been resolved with the inception of cloud technology. Additionally, businesses are moving toward adopting SaaS-based video interviewing solutions.

The high cost of hardware, software, and data center operations are divided among customers by the vendor in the SaaS-based model, thereby allowing customers to avail state-of-the-art infrastructure at lower costs. Therefore, cloud-based video interviewing solutions are likely to gain a huge demand during the forecast period, contributing to the video interviewing software market growth.

SAM comprises several developing nations, such as Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Peru, and Colombia. These countries have been experiencing decent growth in industrialization in recent years, with the expansion of footprints by multinational companies within their territories.

Corporate, manufacturing and IT have been the major industries contributing to the growth of the market in this region. Several companies, from the private and public sectors, in the region, are shifting toward digital transformation and adopting advanced technologies to enhance their operations and stay competitive in the global economic market. The growing number of manufacturing facilities of large enterprises as well as SMEs are driving the video interviewing software market growth in SAM.

The countries in SAM are emphasizing heavily attracting FDIs on the back of the availability of cheap labor, low entry barriers, and reasonable interest rates. Moreover, certain countries in the region have relaxed FDI regulations, thus attracting investments from several well-established companies headquartered in other countries.

Brazil is the most appealing destination for FDIs in SAM as it is a technologically advanced country with simpler government policies, compared to other SAM countries. However, Argentina is undertaking several initiatives to drive FDI attraction such as easing import restrictions, signing international bilateral agreements, and lifting restrictions on foreign investment. Such initiatives are expected to facilitate the development of different sectors across the region.

This is expected to create lucrative opportunities for video interviewing software market players to expand their customer base in this region. The video interviewing software market in South America is anticipated to grow in volume as well as revenue in the coming years.

The video interviewing software market is segmented on the basis of type, enterprise size, industry, and geography. The video interviewing software market analysis by type, the video interviewing software market is segmented into web-based and mobile apps. The video interviewing software market analysis by enterprise size, the video interviewing software market is segmented into small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. The video interviewing software market analysis by industry, the video interviewing software market is segmented into IT and telecom, manufacturing, BFSI, healthcare, and others. By geography, the video interviewing software market is divided into five regions - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Growing Preference for Video Interviews in Recruitment Process

Increasing COVID-19 Restrictions

Rising Number of Job Applicants Raising Demand for Time-Efficient Selection Systems

Market Restraints

Issues with Internet Connectivity and Potential Frauds

Availability of Open-Source Video Interviewing Solutions

Market Opportunities

Use of Social Analytics for Data Screening and Increasing Demand in Asia Pacific

Introduction of Big Data

Future Trends

Changing Roles of Recruiters

Adoption of Cloud-Based Video Interviewing Solutions



Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Video Interviewing Software Market Landscape

5. Video Interviewing Software Market - Key Market Dynamics

6. Video Interviewing Software Market - Global Market Analysis

7. Video Interviewing Software Market Analysis - By Type

8. Video Interviewing Software Market Analysis - By Enterprise Size

9. Video Interviewing Software Market Analysis - By Industry

10. Video Interviewing Software Market - Geographic Analysis

11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Video Interviewing Software Market

12. Industry Landscape

13. Company Profiles

14. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

INTERVIEWME (PTY) LTD

CLEARCOMPANY

HIREVUE

INTERVIEWSTREAM

JOBVITE, INC.

MODERN HIRE

SHINE

SKEELED

SPARK HIRE

VIDCRUITER

YELLO

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9178hm

Attachment

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900