ORGANIC REMEDIES MO, INC. ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH PREMIER CANNABIS BRAND, TYSON 2.0
Exclusive Licensing Agreement to Bring Premier Cannabis Brand to MissouriCHAFFEE, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Organic Remedies MO, Inc. (“Organic Remedies”), a leading cultivator and producer of medical cannabis products for the Missouri market, today announced an exclusive licensing agreement (the “Agreement”) with TYSON 2.0 (“TYSON” or the “Company”), a premier cannabis brand formed with iconic boxer, entertainer and entrepreneur Mike Tyson.
The Agreement will grant Organic Remedies exclusive licensing rights in Missouri to the TYSON 2.0 brand which includes the Company’s second celebrity in-house brand, Ric Flair Drip Cannabis, acquired by TYSON 2.0 in March of 2022. The partnership will also provide access to TYSON 2.0 and Ric Flair Drip Cannabis’ outstanding selection of genetics for cultivation at the Organic Remedies cultivation facility in Chaffee, Missouri. Organic Remedies’ high-tech facility comprises approximately 30,000 square feet of indoor cultivation and over 10,000 square feet of processing and production space.
Dedicated to creating jobs and assisting in the economic revitalization of the local community, Organic Remedies' mission is to grow, manufacture, and dispense the highest quality medical cannabis products to improve the quality of life, comfort, and well-being for patients in Missouri.
“We are very excited for the opportunity to partner with TYSON 2.0,” commented Mark Toigo, CEO of Organic Remedies. “With our commitment to unlocking the untapped potential of medical cannabis therapies, combined with TYSON’s innovative and high-quality cannabis products, we will continue to be leaders in Missouri by providing a superior patient experience.”
Mike Tyson has been a long-time advocate for cannabis and has been candid about the benefits of the plant and its impact on his own life. Launched in November 2021, the company’s mission is to produce innovative, high-quality cannabis products known for their purity, precision, and wide accessibility. TYSON 2.0 offers proprietary strains, flower, concentrates and edibles at a range of price points.
To date, TYSON 2.0 products are available for purchase at dispensaries and retail locations across Colorado, California, Nevada, Massachusetts, Michigan, Illinois, Delaware, Washington D.C., Ohio, Maryland, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Washington, and select provinces in Canada, with plans to expand in additional regions through Q3 and beyond.
“Thanks to our new partners at Organic Remedies, medical patients across the state of Missouri will soon get to experience the highest quality cannabis products available in the market cultivated with TYSON 2.0’s top-rated genomes,” said Mike Tyson, Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer of TYSON 2.0.
“Through our strategic partnership with Organic Remedies, Missouri’s leading medical cannabis cultivator and producer, we look forward to expanding our nationwide footprint and bringing the highest quality of TYSON 2.0 products to Missouri patients in need,” said Chad Bronstein, Co-founder, President, and Chairman of TYSON 2.0. “Registered patients in Missouri will soon have access to the full selection of premium TYSON 2.0 and Ric Flair Drip Cannabis products to enhance their health and wellbeing.”
About Organic Remedies MO, Inc.
Organic Remedies is a leading cultivator and producer of medical cannabis licensed by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, composed of business leaders and healthcare experts deeply committed to patient quality of life, job creation, and social impact on the communities it serves. Organic Remedies also produces medical cannabis under the brand names of Mo’Dank, Salad, and Eden's Tree. Rooted in community and social good, our goal is to consistently produce medical cannabis products at its facility in Chaffee that exceeds the state’s, community’s, employees’, and patients' expectations.
Please visit our website at www.organicremediesmo.com
About TYSON 2.0
TYSON 2.0 is a premier cannabis company formed with legendary boxer, entrepreneur, and icon Mike Tyson. The company’s mission is to produce innovative, high-quality cannabis products known for purity, precision, and wide accessibility. Providing consumers an outstanding selection of products, TYSON 2.0 is an extraordinary balance of premium and affordable, full-spectrum cannabis flower, concentrates, and consumables available at retailers nationwide.
For more information, please visit www.tyson20.com
For media inquiries please contact:
Francesca DeMauro / Sandy Shakoor
KCSA Strategic Communications
917.880.9771 / 646.578.6008
fdemauro@kcsa.com / sshakoor@kcsa.com
Mark Toigo
Organic Remedies
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other