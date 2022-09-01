Submit Release
To Her Excellency Madame Zuzana Čaputová, President of the Slovak Republic

AZERBAIJAN, September 1 - 01 september 2022, 10:43

Dear Madam President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincerest congratulations and best wishes to you and through you to your entire people on the occasion of the national day of the Slovak Republic – the Constitution Day.

I believe that Azerbaijani-Slovak relations will continue to develop and expand on the basis of friendship and cooperation to the benefit of our peoples.

On this remarkable day, I wish you the best of health, happiness, success in your endeavors, and everlasting prosperity and welfare to the friendly people of Slovakia.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 29 August 2022

