TAIWAN, September 2 - President Tsai appoints former Vice President Chen as special envoy for beatification ceremony of Pope John Paul I

On the evening of September 2, Presidential Office Spokesperson Xavier Chang (張惇涵) announced that President Tsai Ing-wen has appointed former Vice President Chen Chien-jen as her special envoy, accompanied by his wife, to attend the ceremony marking the beatification of former Pope John Paul I in order to highlight the close and friendly Taiwan-Holy See relationship. Pope Francis will preside over the ceremony at the Vatican on September 4.

Spokesperson Chang said that former Vice President Chen's delegation will depart Taiwan late this evening, and is scheduled to arrive in the Vatican City on September 3 for a nine-day visit until September 11. The group of six making the trip includes the members of the delegation, staff, and security personnel.

In addition to attending the beatification ceremony on September 4, former Vice President Chen and his wife will attend a mass for peace at Saint Sophia Cathedral on September 5, and make official visits to the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, Caritas Internationalis, and the Sovereign Military Order of Malta to engage in an in-depth exchange of views with the Church and affiliated organizations regarding Taiwan's participation in international humanitarian aid efforts.

Spokesperson Chang stated that former Vice President Chen is the second Taiwanese to be named a member of the Pontifical Academy of Sciences and the first to be appointed to its council. The former vice president will therefore attend a meeting of the Council of the Pontifical Academy of Sciences and a meeting of academicians from September 7 to 10, while Pope Francis will also meet with all the members of the academy.

Spokesperson Chang mentioned that former Vice President Chen during his time in office made three separate visits to the Holy See in 2016, 2018, and 2019 to attend the canonization of Mother Teresa, the canonization of Pope Paul VI, and the canonization of Cardinal John Henry Newman and four other blesseds. The spokesperson said that these trips clearly demonstrated the close ties and friendly relationship between Taiwan and the Holy See.

Spokesperson Chang also said that President Tsai wished former Vice President Chen and his wife a smooth and successful visit, and hopes that their trip will further deepen ties between Taiwan and the Holy See, while safeguarding the universal values to which we both are committed and spurring further progress in scientific cooperation and humanitarian assistance.