Cone Beam Computed Tomography Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis to 2028 - IndustryARC

Cone Beam Computed Tomography Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis to 2028
Cone Beam Computed Tomography Market size is estimated to reach $1,132 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period 2022-2027HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cone Beam Computed Tomography Market size is estimated to reach $1,132 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Cone-beam computed tomography (CBCT) can be delineated as an imaging procedure that uses cone-shaped divergent X-rays to arrange 3-Dimensional images. Owing to more excellent spatial resolution, CBCT has far-reaching applications in endodontics, cosmetic dentistry, nasal cavity, jawbone diseases, and the structure of facial bones. Besides, with a rise in cardiovascular maladies such as cancer, and strokes, the significance of cone-beam computed tomography has broadened in interventional radiology. CBCT assures minimally invasive surgeries in treatments such as thermal ablation, thrombolysis, angioplasty, and many more. Cone-beam computed tomography market outlook is remarkably interesting due to its effectiveness in reducing examination time and providing high accuracy as compared to conventional dental X-rays. Moreover, augmenting dental complications such as cavities due to heavy confectionery intake and proliferating prevalence of cardiovascular ailments are factors set to drive the growth of the Cone Beam Computed Tomography Industry for the period 2022-2027.
Key takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Cone Beam Computed Tomography Market highlights the following areas -
1. Geographically, the North America Cone Beam Computed Tomography Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021. Nevertheless, Asia-Pacific is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities over the forecast period of 2022-2027, owing to robust medical inventions and swift cooperation from governmental bodies to supplement the needed with financial and other forms of resources.
2. Broadening dental disorders in the geriatric population is the preeminent driver driving the growth of the Cone Beam Computed Tomography Market. Vagueness in images and exorbitant cost of treatments are said to reduce the market growth.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Cone Beam Computed Tomography industry are -
1. Cefla Group
2. PreXion Inc.
3. Sirona Dental Systems
4. KaVo Dental GmBH
5. Soredex
