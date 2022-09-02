Dr. Naveed Akhtar giving concluding remarks at IHAC 2022

Dr. Naveed Akhtar, CEO, Hy-Hybrid Energy Gives Concluding Remarks at the 3rd International Hydrogen Aviation Conference

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hy-Hybrid Energy- UK based leading fuel cell services provider is pleased to host the 3rd series of its annual International Hydrogen Aviation Conference (IHAC 2022) in Glasgow. The event was hosted at DoubleTree By Hilton Strathclyde, Glasgow, Scotland on 1st September 2022.

During IHAC 2022, nineteen excellent presentations were delivered by a mix of the Plenary, Keynote, Guest & General Speakers, discussing the use of hydrogen in aviation. The Morning Plenary Speech was offered by Pierre-Alain Lambert, VP Energy & Propulsion, Safran Tech R&T Center, Morning Keynote Speech was given by Bart Biebuyck, Executive Director, Clean Hydrogen Partnership [via Video Link], Late Morning Keynote Speech was given by Ron van Manen, Head of Strategic Development, Clean Aviation Joint Undertaking & the Afternoon Keynote Speech was given by Gaël Méheust, President & CEO, CFM International [via Video Link]

The Conference was further delivered in the following sessions by the invited guest & general speakers from the reputed organisations, such as:

Session-1: Hydrogen in Aviation-The Industry Perspective: Air Liquide, Aerospace Technology Institute, SKYCORP

Session-2: Hydrogen Powered Aircraft & Infrastructure: ZeroAvia, Aviation H2, H2 Clipper, NACO, Netherlands Airport Consultants

Session-3: Hydrogen & Fuel Cell Technologies in Aviation: HyPoint, DLR, Polytechnic of Turin, Edmonton International Airport

Session-4: Hydrogen Adaptation, Safety & Standards in Aviation: DNV, Gexcon, European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC), Jacobs



In closing remarks, Dr. Naveed Akhtar, Founder & CEO, Hy-Hybrid Energy summarized the following:

1) Hydrogen in Aviation- The Industry Perspective: FC Module scalability (MW scale), efficient LH2 tank development, MT-PEMFC development, GT development (LH2 & SAF powered), regulations & policies, Hydrogen Hubs

2) Hydrogen Powered Aircraft & Infrastructure: Liquid ammonia to turbofan combustion, Hydrogen supply chain & airport infrastructure, hydrogen drivetrains for 10-200+ seats’ aircraft, Airships & pipe-within-a-pipe™, Synfuel vs. LH2

3) Hydrogen & Fuel Cell Technologies in Aviation: Two levers approach: technology & sustainable fuel sources, role of air-compression system in fuel cell powered aircraft, living lab concept for airport sustainability, retrofitting a regional aircraft with a fuel cell drivetrain, Turbo air-cooled HT-PEM

4) Hydrogen Adaptation, Safety & Standards in Aviation: H2 safety w.r.t. refuelling operations of an aircraft, H2 refuelling codes & standards, learnings from LNG transport sector to be adapted to LH2 aviation sector, Three H2 supply scenarios (truck, pipeline, on-site production) & their safety implications



"We need to harmonise the key performance indicators (KPIs) & standards for the entire H2 value chain in Aviation", concluded Dr. Naveed Akhtar, Founder & CEO, Hy-Hybrid Energy.

At the end of the conference, there was a networking followed by the Dinner reception gathering opportunity provided to the registered attendees.

The world's first International Hydrogen Aviation Conference (IHAC) forum was setup in March 2020 by Dr. Naveed Akhtar. Dr. Akhtar is a known expert in the field of hydrogen & fuel cells and brings over two decades of experience in the field. He is among one of the experts around the world who has had the opportunity to work on almost all major types of fuel cells, i.e. SOFC, PEMFC, DMFC and AFC. Dr. Akhtar leads major projects in zero-emission mobility, green hydrogen production & fuel cell systems development across the globe.

About Hy-Hybrid Energy Limited:

Working with the leading players in the hydrogen and fuel cell sector, Hy-Hybrid Energy provides services in clean energy technologies. Based in Scotland, UK, the team are specialists in all major fuel cell types, renewable energy systems, hydrogen storage and production. Hy-Hybrid Energy is leading the first of its kind in Hungary, the fuel cell bus development project which also includes battery electric buses development. The company is also proud to be the world's first in setting-up a platform (International Hydrogen Aviation Conference, IHAC) which gathers leading experts from the aviation sector, discussing the role of hydrogen in decarbonisation, annually. Other ongoing projects include green hydrogen production, low and high temperature fuel cell systems development for transport, back-up and off-grid applications.

