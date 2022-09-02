Inha University and Solve.Care Sign Agreement to Advance Blockchain Use in South Korea
INCHEON, SOUTH KOREA, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solve.Care, a healthcare blockchain platform company, and Inha University of South Korea announced today that they have recently signed an agreement to work together for the advancement and to expand the use of blockchain technology in the country.
The agreement includes the following areas of collaboration:
1. Inha University will localize Solve.Care’s blockchain solutions and products for the Korean market, such as Care.Labs and Care.Wallet
2. Joint use of research facilities owned by both organizations to experiment and innovate blockchain solutions
3. To jointly work on R&D blockchain projects
4. Inha University to utilize Solve.Care’s blockchain platform to implement its current and future projects especially in the city of Incheon.
Commenting on the agreement, Solve.Care Korea President, Dr. Uhn Lee said, “There is great potential for blockchain technology here in South Korea, especially for healthcare. This agreement with Inha University will further push the limits of the capabilities of blockchain technology for the benefit of our society. It gives me great excitement that we will be working together with some of the brightest young minds of our country.”
Speaking on behalf of Inha University, Chang-Kyung Yoo, Head of The Industry-Academic Cooperation Group said, “Working with leading international companies such as Solve.Care will increase our capabilities in how blockchain technology can be used. It will provide greater opportunities for our students to further advance their knowledge of this cutting edge technology will real life applications.
Solve.Care has recently made a series of announcements regarding the Korean market where the SOLVE token would be adopted as the payment currency of choice for healthcare services in South Korean's upcoming metaverse hospital, and the partnership agreement with EMEDI Healthcare to integrate their Smart Rings onto the Solve.Care Platform.
