Invitation to webcast 14 September 2022 - Navigating the road to zero emissions

In the US, compressed (renewable) natural gas has been the gamechanger in the heavy-duty trucking sector with over 175,000 RNG/CNG vehicles on the road. With a growing European regulatory network, increasing diesel prices and high availability of natural gas, we need to consider the clean fuel alternatives for more compact European heavy-duty vehicles.

On 14 September, 08:00 am CEST, we invite customers, shareholders, analysts, media and other stakeholders for a one-hour presentation and discussion on the options for heavy-duty transport in Europe.

Agenda:

  • Introduction and market view
    Harmen Dekker, CEO European Biogas Association
  • The spectrum of clean fuel alternatives, industry landscape & technology demand
    Eric Bippus, SVP Global Sales & Marketing, Hexagon Agility
  • Regulatory landscape in the EU
    Ashley Remillard, VP Legal, Hexagon Agility
  • Introduction to Cryoshelter's tank technology
    Matthias Rebernik, CEO, Cryoshelter
  • Panel discussion
  • Audience Q&A


For more information:

Karen Romer, SVP Communications, Hexagon Composites
+47 950 74 950 | karen.romer@hexagongroup.com


About Hexagon Agility

Hexagon Agility, a business of Hexagon Composites, is a leading global provider of clean fuel solutions for commercial vehicles and gas transportation solutions. Its product offerings include natural gas storage and delivery systems, Type 4 composite natural gas cylinders, propane, and natural gas fuel systems. These products transport clean gaseous fuels and enable vehicles to reduce emissions while saving operating costs. Learn more at www.hexagonagility.com and follow @HexagonAgility on Twitter and LinkedIn.


About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications. Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn


