Global Military Cyber Security market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% by 2032: Visiongain Reports Ltd

Visiongain has published a new report entitled Military Cyber Security 2022-2032 . It includes profiles of Military Cyber Security and Forecasts Market Segment by Deployment, (Cloud, On-Premise) Market Segment by Platform, (Services, Software, Hardware) Market Segment by Security Type, (Network Security, Cyber Threat Intelligence, IT Infrastructure, Logistics and Operations Security, Training Services) Market Segment by Solution, (Threat Intelligence and Response Management, Identity and Access Management, Data Loss Prevention Management, Unified Threat Management, Enterprise Risk and Compliance, Managed Security) plus COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Recovery Pattern Analysis ("V"-shaped, "W"-shaped, "U"-shaped, "L"-shaped), Profiles of Leading Companies, Region and Country.

The global military cyber security market was valued at US$14,187 million in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2022-2032.

Most nation-states place a high priority on the military since it can be compromised through cyberattacks that are frequently impossible to identify the source of. Cyber-attacks are extremely expensive, have a noticeable effect on the economy, and reduce public confidence in the ability of businesses and the government to protect customer information while still delivering goods and services. Many wars will be fought in the upcoming years using computers, servers, and electronic weapons. Cyber technology frequently combines two functions: offensive and defensive, nonviolent and violent, and legal and unlawful.

NATO Toughens Cyber Stance, Sets Defence Innovation Accelerator.

NATO announced on June 29 that it had adopted a new "strategic concept" that identifies Russia as the "most significant and direct threat" to the security and stability of NATO allies, incorporates cybersecurity initiatives more thoroughly into the alliance's strategy, and creates a Defense Innovation Accelerator "to bolster our technological edge." Below those headings, the new proclamation is interspersed with cybersecurity issues and recommendations.

Raytheon Intelligence & Space installs expanded system for protected communications for Air Force

Recently, Raytheon Intelligence & Space completed the installation of the Air Force's first Global Aircrew Strategic Network Terminal (ASNT) system. The terminal system, according to Raytheon representatives, updates current protected communications systems, adds new capabilities for nuclear and non-nuclear command and control, and aids in ensuring reliable communications to provide protected communications systems to nuclear bomber, missile, and support aircraft crews in harsh environments.

How has COVID-19 had a significant negative impact on the Military Cyber Security Market?

Businesses and employees are being pushed like never before to alter the way we work and communicate as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Businesses are being compelled to quickly digitise their business processes, establish flexible and remote work environments, communicate with clients online, and handle employee management primarily through digital channels. This presents an opportunity for the cybersecurity industry to respond to the rapidly rising volume of cyberattacks and the rising number of companies needing cybersecurity services. Even before the COVID-19 pandemic affected our lives, there was already a shortage of cybersecurity professionals. Cybersecurity staffing shortages affected nearly two thirds of organisations in 2019, with an estimated 500,000 professionals needed in the U.S. alone.

How will this Report Benefit you?

Visiongain's 330-page report provides 151 tables and 178 charts/graphs. Our new study is suitable for anyone requiring commercial, in-depth analyses for the global military cyber security market, along with detailed segment analysis in the market. Our new study will help you evaluate the overall global and regional market for Military Cyber Security. Get financial analysis of the overall market and different segments including deployment, platform, solutions, security type, and company size and capture higher market share. We believe that there are strong opportunities in this fast-growing military cyber security market. See how to use the existing and upcoming opportunities in this market to gain revenue benefits in the near future. Moreover, the report will help you to improve your strategic decision-making, allowing you to frame growth strategies, reinforce the analysis of other market players, and maximise the productivity of the company.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

The proliferation of endpoints is opening up new avenues of attack

Attack avenues are growing as endpoint growth continues. An endpoint is anything that communicates with a network and transfers data. Laptops, tablets, smartphones, and wearable devices are all vulnerable endpoints in addition to IoT devices like security cameras, connected home appliances, voice assistants, and many other things that consumers and organisations may not consider unsafe. As more and more people start to use endpoint there is going to be increase in cyber-attacks, as you can see in the above graph cyber-attacks are increasing rapidly and COVID-19 has skyrocketed these attacks. Through this endpoint, the military delivers secure communications, broadcasts, media, reports, and places secure calls, making them significant risk factors.

Increased adoption of zero-trust architecture

Trust but verify is no longer a wise maxim. In the modern surroundings of remote work and cloud computing, the network no longer terminates at the walls of the workplace. It is finished. The practise of constantly verifying network users' identities before providing them access to data and apps is known as "zero trust." A strong identity management system, endpoint security, encryption, and continual monitoring are the cornerstones of a zero-trust environment. To protect irreplaceable data assets, organisations must move quickly to create access control policies, authentication, and least-privileged environments. No one approach can be used to adopt a zero-trust framework.

Where are the Market Opportunities?

By centralising data and enabling data, the developing, unified paradigm increases protection

By centralising data and enabling data and event correlation on a huge scale, the developing, unified paradigm increases protection. By having a centralised and automated response capacity, it also reduces remediation times. Vendors will ultimately be required to combine their knowledge in the security area with powerful cloud data analytics/machine learning skills using this strategy

Adaptable cybersecurity

Long overdue is a rethinking of cybersecurity that turns the ideas of usernames, passwords, and IP addresses into usable components that support their fundamental purposes. The traditional components of computing, such as mainframes, operating systems, applications, and networking, have to be atomized, abstracted, and virtualized in order for the new digital ecosystem to be made possible. Identity and device authentication should be the main emphasis of cybersecurity in the context of requests for any protected resources. These resources roughly speaking comprise everything that, if hacked, might pose a risk to the company. This includes data, networks, and workloads, as well as the data flows that support them and the underlying infrastructure.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the military cyber security market are AT&T Intellectual Property, CACI International Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Inc., DXC Technology Company, General Dynamics Corporation, General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc., IBM Corporation, Leidos Holding Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Microsoft Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Unisys Corporation, . These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments

May 2022, The National Security Agency (NSA) has given General Dynamics Mission Systems a contract to design, develop, test, and deliver a certifiable 400 Gbps high-assurance encryption solution that complies with the Ethernet Data Encryption Cryptographic Interoperability Specification (EDE-CIS).

June 2022, The U.S. Department of Defence has chosen Northrop Grumman Corporation and Aeronix, Inc. to construct a secure connective networking layer in space that will support the DoD's concept for the joint force.

