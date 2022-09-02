Global SEO Market Report 2022: Rise in Mobile Searches and the Use of Voice-Activated Assistants Presents Opportunities for Growth

Dublin, Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "SEO Market Size, Share, Trends, By Component, By Product, By Deployment, By Platform, By End-use, and By Region Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global SEO (Search Engine Optimization) market size is expected to reach USD 122.11 billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 9.6% over the forecast period, according to the latest report. The emergence of digital marketing, the need to expand customer base, and the surge in internet users are projected to drive market growth.

The SEO market is growing day by day. The digitalization of businesses has resulted in an increase in online content, thereby fuelling the demand for SEO services. In addition, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are increasingly adopting these services to expand their customer base and remain competitive in the market.

Furthermore, the need to stay ahead of the competition and increase return on investment (ROI) is projected to fuel demand for these services.

The number of daily online searches has increased tremendously over the past five years. This is attributable to the fact that people are relying more on online search engines to find information about products and services. As a result, businesses have realized the importance of investing in search engine optimization (SEO) in order to improve their visibility online and attract more customers.

The increasing importance of online visibility for businesses, the growing use of mobile devices, and the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) in SEO are some of the major factors driving the growth of the market. However, the lack of skilled personnel is a key challenge faced by the market players.

The market is driven by the increased adoption of digital marketing techniques and the need for better visibility on major search engines. The use of SEO tools to improve the ranking of websites on SERPs is a key factor driving market growth. In addition, the rise in mobile searches and the use of voice-activated assistants are expected to provide new opportunities for market growth. However, the lack of skilled personnel and the challenge of maintaining a high rank on search engines are restraining factors for the growth of the market.

For the purpose of this report, the publisher has segmented global SEO market based on component, product, deployment, platform, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Content SEO

Technical SEO

Product Page SEO

Voice Search SEO

Local SEO

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Ecommerce

Real Estate

IT

Recreation

Hospitality

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD billion; 2018-2028)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Rest of MEA

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. SEO Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. SEO Market By Component Insights & Trends

Chapter 6. SEO Market By Product Insights & Trends

Chapter 7. SEO Market By Deployment Insights & Trends

Chapter 8. SEO Market By Platform Insights & Trends

Chapter 9. SEO Market By End-use Insights & Trends

Chapter 10. SEO Market Regional Outlook

10.4.7. China

Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 12. Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

Ahrefs

Google

SEMRush

KWFinder

Moz Pro

Ubersuggest

SpyFu

Woorank

Majestic

SEOQuake

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ljer4n

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900