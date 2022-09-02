MHI Finalizes Terms of First Transition Bond Issuance

- Move Will Help Achieve Company's "Net Zero" by 2040, Toward Realizing a Carbon Neutral World -

- MHI's first transition bond was selected as a model example for the 2021 Climate Transition Finance Model Projects of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry

- Based on the selected model, the issuance via public offering in the domestic market will fund projects related to the achievement of carbon neutrality

- MHI, as a leading company in the decarbonization field with an extensive track record and ongoing development of advanced technologies, is accelerating the promotion of projects that contribute to carbon neutrality of Japan and the world

TOKYO, Sept 2, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) has finalized the issuance terms of the transition bond being issued today via public offering in the domestic market, as announced in the Company's press release of August 5, 2022.

The issuance is based on MHI's selection as a model example for the "2021 Climate Transition Finance Model Projects"* being supported by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), as announced in the Company's press release of March 18, 2022. One of the unique features of this model example is that MHI not only plans to achieve emission reductions from its own economic activities, but will also attempt to enable the realization of transition strategies of other parties through its products and services.

Through issuance of its first transition bond, MHI looks to diversify its fund procurement methods and achieve its target of carbon neutrality by 2040.

*Projects supported by METI which provide information on and reduce the assessment costs of examples that are deemed to have model qualities for promoting the spread of transition finance. Examples that conform to the "Basic Guidelines on Climate Transition Finance," formulated by the Ministry of the Environment (MOE) and the Financial Services Agency (FSA), and have model qualities are selected as model examples. For further information: bit.ly/3RgPNh5

About MHI Group

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.com.

Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Copyright 2022 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.