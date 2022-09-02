Celebrate California Wine Month in Temecula Valley, a World-Renowned Wine Destination

Throughout September, guests can select from nearly 50 local wineries to celebrate California Wine Month and enjoy onsite tastings and demonstrations, tours, live entertainment, and farm-to-table culinary experiences. Visitors can crush grapes underfoot while marveling at the sight of colorful hot air balloons floating over the vineyards.

September is California Wine Month, the perfect time to see and experience the makers and mavericks who live, work, and play in Temecula Valley Southern California Wine Country. Throughout the month, guests can select from nearly 50 local wineries and enjoy onsite tastings and demonstrations, tours, live entertainment, and farm-to-table culinary experiences. Visitors can crush grapes underfoot while marveling at the sight of colorful hot air balloons floating over the vineyards.

After a full day of touring and sipping, travelers are invited to pair their experience with a stay at one of Temecula Valley's many resorts, hotels, or short-term rentals. Find rates and availability here: https://www.visittemeculavalley.com/hotels/.

CRUSH Showcase Celebrates Wine Life

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the most popular wine country events in Temecula Valley during Southern California Wine Month has returned. CRUSH Wine & Culinary Showcase will be held on Sept. 17 at Monte de Oro Winery featuring live entertainment and wine and food from more than 30 wineries and culinary creators.

Complimentary Wine Tastings at Local Hotels

Travelers who book their stay at one of three Temecula hotels during September will enjoy complimentary wine tastings from 4-6 p.m. on select Fridays courtesy of the Temecula Valley Winegrowers Association. Participating properties include Embassy Suites By Hilton, Hampton Inn & Suites, and Signature Temecula.

For more information about activities and events during California Wine Month in Temecula Valley, go to https://www.visittemeculavalley.com/wine-month/.

Grape Stomp and Harvest Festivals

Callaway Vineyard & Winery will host a fun-for-the-entire-family grape stomp and harvest festival to include face painting, live music, dinner, dancing, a Lucy look-alike contest, and of course, grape stomping contests! Channel your inner Lucy and dress up for a chance to win prizes. For more information, visit http://www.callawaywinery.com.

Wine and Food Festival

Europa Winery will celebrate California Wine Month by hosting its first-ever wine and food festival, the Great Taste of Europa The event will feature over 30 wines, local craft brews, spirits, gourmet food, and live entertainment. This is a great event for wine lovers and foodies.

Grape Stomps

Established in 2003, Frangipani Estate Winery is perched on a plateau overlooking the De Portola Wine Trail. A Harvest Grape Stomp will be held on Sunday, Oct. 16 and will include great wines, live music, a grape stomp contest, pop-up vendors, and paella by Chef Xiomara Hall.

Somerset Winery will host its 4th annual Grape Stomp on Saturday, Sept. 10 with teams of four competing for fun prizes. The event will be held on Saturday, Sept. 10 with live music performed by Sol in Motion.

Temecula Carriage Company South Coast Winery Resort & Spa invites guests to participate in a competitive Grape Stomp at its spacious Vintner's Garden on select Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays during the month of September. Designed for participants 21 and older with a team of two, one person stomps in a grape barrel and the other collects the stomped ripe grape juice in a bottle.

Temecula Carriage Company will host private grape stomping experiences during California Wine Month and throughout the fall. Guests will be transported via horse-drawn carriage through the vineyards for a tour and wine tasting, followed by a lively grape stomp.

There is no better time to uncork autumn in Temecula Valley than during California Wine Month. Many hotels, wineries and businesses offer special activities and promotions throughout September. The Temecula Valley community of winemakers enthusiastically encourages guests to visit one or more of its many wineries and learn more about the process of wine-making, the history of each establishment, and their individual wine-making styles.

For continuously updated information, visit: http://www.visittemeculavalley.com/wine-month.

