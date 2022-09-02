Nsight, Inc achieves SAP Gold Partner Status
The SAP gold partner status recognizes our excellence in accelerating clients' business transformation & our ability to maximize the value of SAP technologies.SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nsight Inc, (Nsight) www.nsight-inc.com, a leading provider of SAP-empowered technology solutions, announced that the company had been awarded the SAP Gold Partner status, a significant reward in the SAP® PartnerEdge® program.
The SAP PartnerEdge ® program (https://partneredge.sap.com) offers partners to collaborate and deliver the best-in-class industry solutions and services that enable our customers to become best-run businesses. The program also provides enablement tools, benefits, and support to establish high-quality and disruptive applications to meet unique business needs cost-effectively.
Certified SAP Consultants
The 'Gold Partner Status' reinforces Nsight's world-class expertise in the entire SAP application portfolio and positive customer references. The newly acquired status accentuates the company's commitment to hiring and retaining a growing team of certified SAP consultants who undergo regular training and certifications to stay relevant and updated to deliver the SAP S/4 HANA applications.
Nsight continues to offer a customer-focused delivery approach, top-class Industry Solutions, and Business Services to render a competitive edge to clients. Nsight offers expertise in the entire SAP application suite, including SAP S/4HANA, SAP Customer Experience (CX), SAP Extended Warehouse Management EWM), SAP Ariba, and SAP Global Trade Services (GTS), SAP Fiori, SAP SuccessFactors, and SAP Litmos.
Successful Track record
With an experience of almost two decades in SAP technologies, Nsight has helped mid-sized businesses and large organizations to transition to SAP technologies successfully. The unique combination of a flexible delivery approach, cross-industry experience, customer-centricity, and talented SAP professionals is instrumental in delivering success in each engagement and ensuring that the clients achieve a faster return on their investment.
"We are proud and honored to be SAP's Gold Partner for our role as a value-added provider and co-innovation partner of SAP solutions and services," said Anudeep Bhatia, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Nsight Inc. He added, "Progressing to the next level in the quality partnership reinforces our unfailing commitment and focus on delivering future-ready SAP solutions for our clients and enabling their empowered tomorrow."
About Nsight, Inc.
Headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, Nsight helps organizations orchestrate their digital transformation around business solutions in Customer Experience, User Experience, ERP, Analytics, Infrastructure, Big Data, and Robotics Process Automation. Our strong partnerships with SAP, NetSuite, Oracle, AWS, Salesforce, and Microsoft help us stay up to speed with the most recent innovations and technologies and provide a broad spectrum of system integration services.
For more info about Nsight, please visit the website: https://www.nsight-inc.com.
SAP PartnerEdge
The SAP PartnerEdge program provides access to resources, services, and benefits to establish and maintain a successful partnership with SAP. SAP Gold Partnership reinforces a commitment to work cooperatively with our partners and deliver solutions that build customer value and drive results.
