Dental Lasers Market size is estimated to reach $321.5 million by 2027 - IndustryARC
Dental Lasers Market size is estimated to reach $321.5 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period 2022-2027.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dental Lasers Market size is estimated to reach $321.5 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Dental lasers are a kind of laser especially used in oral surgery or dentistry. In the U.S., the application of lasers on the gums was earliest certified by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the early 1990s, and application on hard tissue like teeth or the bone of the mandible acquired certification in 1996. The invention of the Waterlase Dental Laser from Biolase Technologies has altered the technique certain dentists utilize to perform root canals.
Key Takeaways:
1. Geographically, North America Dental Lasers Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the increasing predominance of gingivitis, caries, and periodontics and the surging application of root canal treatment in the North American region.
2. Dental Lasers Market growth is being driven by the surging inclination towards dental lasers for dental treatments including root canal treatment owing to the reduced infection and non-invasive characteristics. However, the lack of skilled specialists to manage dental lasers is one of the major factors hampering the growth of the Dental Lasers Market.
3. Dental Lasers Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Dental Lasers Market report.
Segmental Analysis:
1. The Soft Tissue Dental Lasers Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the surging application of CO2 lasers for soft tissues only and the proliferating application of diode lasers for adjunctive periodontal procedures and laser-assisted tooth whitening. Dental lasers are greatly utilized in cosmetic dentistry. The benefits of diode lasers like the display of bactericidal capacities, their compact size, and comparatively economical pricing are further propelling the growth of the Soft Tissue Dental Lasers segment.
2. Dental lasers are extensively utilized in cosmetic dentistry. The increasing inclination towards diagnosis and treatment at dental clinics and a boost in the count of dental clinics and dental consultants are further propelling the growth of this segment.
3. North America (Dental Lasers Market) held the largest share with 35% of the overall market in 2021. The growth of this region is owing to the increasing predominance of medical conditions like dental caries in the North American region. Dental lasers are applied extensively in the field of cosmetic dentistry.
Competitive landscape:
The top 5 players in the Dental Lasers industry are:
1. Dentsply Sirona
2. Biolase, Inc
3. Fotona D.D.
4. Gigaalaser
5. Lumenis
