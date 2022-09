Anti-jamming Market Revenue, Major Players, Consumer Trends, Analysis & Forecast Till 2030 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Anti-jamming Market size is analyzed to grow at a CAGR of 12.99% during the forecast 2022-2027 to reach $6.8 billion by 2027

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 2, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Anti-jamming Market size is analyzed to grow at a CAGR of 12.99% during the forecast 2022-2027 to reach $6.8 billion by 2027. Anti-jamming technology is used to protect global positioning system (GPS) receivers against interference and intentional jamming. GPS receivers are protected from interference and intentional jamming by anti-jamming. The GPS signal is feeble by the time it reaches the earth's surface and is vulnerable to being overwhelmed by higher power radio frequency (RF) energy. Anti-jamming is protection against radio signal jamming. Jamming detection and cancellation techniques are also employed to defeat hostile jammers by making their signals appear noisy, hence removing their potential to disrupt or block broadcasts. GPS anti-jamming has long been a primary concern for military users. Controlled Reception Pattern Antennas (CRPAs) have dominated military anti-jam systems; however, they are expensive, power-intensive, and fundamentally limited in the number of spatial nulls that may be created. To detect the presence of a hostile jammer, the nulling technique is used.Key takeaways:This IndustryARC report on the Anti-jamming Market highlights the following areas-1. The Nulling Techniques segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. The most prevalent anti-jamming technology used to combat GPS jamming threats is nulling, and this is accelerating global market growth.2. During the forecast period, the Military segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 12.6% in the global Anti-jamming market. In the military, GPS technology is used to run missile systems, unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) payloads, soldier radios, and other applications, which will increase the demand for anti-jamming technology.3. In 2021, APAC accounted for the largest market share of 35% in the Anti-jamming market. Regional tensions among numerous nations with some of the greatest defense budgets are fuelling the region's demand for anti-jamming equipment. China and India spend the most on defense in the area.4. The market is primarily driven by an alarming growth in armed conflicts, violence, and terrorism around the world. Furthermore, the growing requirement for military modernization to improve national security is propelling market expansion.Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:Segmental Analysis:1. By Technology, Anti-jamming Market has been segmented into Nulling Techniques, Civilian Techniques, and Beam Steering Techniques.2. By End-User, Anti-jamming Market has been segmented into Military and Civilian. During the forecast period, the Military segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 12.6% in the global Anti-jamming market.3. By Geography, Anti-jamming Market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and RoW. In 2021, APAC accounted for the largest market share of 35% in the Anti-jamming market. The Asia Pacific region is home to some of the world's fastest-rising economies, as well as technologically advanced economies.Competitive Landscape:The top 5 players in the Anti-jamming industry are -1. Raytheon Technologies Corp2. Hexagon3. Thales Group4. L3Harris Technologies5. BAE Systems (UK)