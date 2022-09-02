Ion Exchange Membrane Market Revenue, Major Players, Consumer Trends, Analysis & Forecast Till 2030 – IndustryARC
Ion Exchange Membrane Market size is forecast to reach $632.1 million by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 3.4% during 2021-2026.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ion Exchange Membrane Market size is forecast to reach $632.1 million by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 3.4% during 2021-2026. Growth of the ion exchange membrane market is mainly attributed to its wide-ranging applications across desalination, waste water treatment, radioactive liquid waste treatment and various other applications. Rising demand for safe drinking water and government initiatives to ensure clean water supply is anticipated to drive the growth of the market. Additionally, in future, the rising demand for wastewater treatment projects in developed economies is expected to provide opportunities for the market growth. Furthermore, increased water scarcity across various regions will upsurge the ion exchange membrane industry over the forecast period.
Key takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Ion Exchange Membrane Market highlights the following areas -
1. Asia Pacific dominated the ion exchange membrane market due to the rising concerns of clean water for drinking and sanitation helps in countries such as China, India, Japan, and Others. Since, ion exchange membranes are used in removing impurities, the rising demand for water treatment will lead towards the market growth.
2. In electrolysis plant, chlor-alkali ion exchange membranes are mostly used that helps to separate the sodium and chloride ions of the sodium chloride and are driving the growth of this segment.
3. Further, ion exchange membranes can be a source of contamination during the filtration or separation process which increases the concerns regarding health and are challenging the growth of this market
Segmental Analysis:
1. Cation exchange membrane held the largest share of 45.5% by revenue in the ion exchange membrane market in 2020. Cation exchange membrane consists of negatively charged functional groups.
2. Perfluorocarbon membrane held the largest share of 37.1% by revenue in the ion exchange membrane market in 2020.
3. Electrolysis held the largest share with 35% in the ion exchange membrane market in 2020 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Ion Exchange Membrane Market industry are -
1. Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
2. Asahi Kasei Corporation
3. Saltworks Technologies Inc.,
4. Resintech Inc.,
5. SnowPure, LLC
