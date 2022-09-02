Global Non-Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Non-Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Non-Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the non-durable goods merchant wholesalers market size is expected to grow to $23.49 trillion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8%. The growth in retail sales is expected to propel the non-durable goods merchant wholesalers market growth going forward.

The non-durable goods merchant wholesalers market consists of sales of non-durable goods by entities (organizations, sole traders, partnership) that are sold by non-durable goods merchant wholesalers. Nondurable goods are items generally with a normal life expectancy of fewer than three years.

Global Non-Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers Market Trends

The use of analytics in the wholesale trade market enhances efficiency by anticipating the future demand of the customer. Non-durable goods merchant wholesalers market trends include predictive analytics which uses past data to predict future events. Some of the applications where wholesale trade companies use predictive analytics are to project customer profitability, model business scenarios, and improve marketing campaigns. For instance, HD Smith, a pharmaceutical wholesale distributor, implemented analytics to streamline its operations, manage its inventory and perform profitability analysis

Global Non-Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers Market Segments

The global non-durable goods merchant wholesalers market is segmented:

By Type: Paper and Paper Product Merchant Wholesalers, Drugs and Druggists' Sundries Merchant Wholesalers, Apparel, Piece Goods, and Notions Merchant Wholesalers, Grocery and Related Product Merchant Wholesalers, Farm Product Raw Material Merchant Wholesalers, Chemical and Allied Products Merchant Wholesalers, Petroleum and Petroleum Products Merchant Wholesalers, Beer, Wine, and Distilled Alcoholic Beverage Merchant Wholesalers, and Miscellaneous Nondurable Goods Merchant Wholesalers

By Ownership: Wholesale/Distribution Chain, and Independent Wholesalers

By Geography: The global non-durable goods merchant wholesalers market analysis report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Non-Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides non-durable goods merchant wholesalers market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global non-durable goods merchant wholesalers market, non-durable goods merchant wholesalers global market share, non-durable goods merchant wholesalers global market segments and geographies, non-durable goods merchant wholesalers market players, non-durable goods merchant wholesalers global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The non-durable goods merchant wholesalers global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Non-Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: C&S Wholesale Grocers, Cardinal Health Inc., Heineken, Performance Food Group Company, and Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

