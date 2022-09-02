Global Autonomous Mining Equipment And Vehicles Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Autonomous Mining Equipment And Vehicles Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Autonomous Mining Equipment And Vehicles Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Autonomous Mining Equipment And Vehicles Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the autonomous mining equipment and vehicles market size is expected to grow to $4.09 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. Rising concerns regarding miners' safety are driving the autonomous mining equipment and vehicles industry growth as more autonomous mining equipment is employed to minimize human intervention and thereby reduce accidents.

The autonomous mining equipment and vehicles market consists of sales of autonomous mining equipment and vehicles by entities (organizations, sole traders, partnership) that can sense the environment and navigate on the mine haul road surface without any human intervention. Autonomous equipment and vehicles function with minimal human intervention and primarily help in the safe mining and transportation of ores and other materials.

Global Autonomous Mining Equipment And Vehicles Market Trends

Autonomous mining equipment manufacturers are increasingly investing in technologies for electrification of mining equipment to reduce costs and emissions. Mining companies are required to invest heavily in equipment and maintenance to remove exhaust gases and heat generated by underground mining equipment. According to EY, a typical underground mine is ventilated by 500 to 1,000 cubic meters per second of fresh air, and the mechanical refrigeration needed to remove diesel equipment heat has an upfront cost of $30 million to $38 million and annual electricity costs of $0.75 million to $2.2 million. These high investment and maintenance costs can be avoided by using autonomous mining equipment that uses electricity as its source of energy.

Global Autonomous Mining Equipment And Vehicles Market Segments

The global autonomous mining equipment and vehicles market report is segmented:

By Technology: Surface Mining Technique, and Underground Mining Technique

By Equipment: Smart Ventilations System, Autonomous Hauling Truck, Pumping Stations, Autonomous Drilling Rig, Underground LHD Loader, Tunneling Equipment, and Others

By Application: Metal Mining, Mineral Mining, Coal Mining, Others

By Geography: The global autonomous mining equipment and vehicles market segmentation is divided into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

The autonomous mining equipment and vehicles global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors' approaches.

TBRC’s Autonomous Mining Equipment And Vehicles Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Caterpillar, Hitachi Ltd., Komatsu, Sandvik, and Atlas Copco.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

