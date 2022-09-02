Former SpaceX Engineers Join Forces to Disrupt Cyber Security Industry

Soteri further cements its status as a large an innovative developer of apps in the Atlassian Marketplace.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Soteri CEO, Mohammed Davoodi, “It was a difficult but exciting decision.”

His previous company, Mohami, had become a dynamic leader in the developer tools space, “So, when I was initially approached by Appfire about selling, I really wasn’t interested. I was very proud of Mohami, the team I had built and our growth. But I was curious. Unfortunately, a global crisis in cybersecurity had become increasingly evident.

“Microsoft’s exchange servers were hacked by China, T-Mobile’s data breach exposed the personal info of more than 47 million people and even the U.S. government has been falling to large-scale attacks, among many others.”

He recalls being approached on behalf of a large public sector client who was concerned that they had significant exposure to potential breaches because of accidentally committed credentials, such as API keys, SSH keys, and passwords. These types of secrets are a common vector for privilege escalation by attackers.

Overall, the breaches have become significantly more common and Davoodi cautions that the recent push to move everything into the cloud makes their reach and impact that much worse.

“Financially and logistically, cloud services make sense. But the tech industry has been unprepared for the consequences of a cloud-only world. We’ve been pushing into the cloud without building the necessary security tooling and infrastructure alongside it to make sure we stay safe.”

When Davoodi created Soteri, he hired a manager and a lead engineer from SpaceX and built a Soteri team of cyber security disruptors. Today, Soteri keeps adding and hiring. Most recently, Soteri welcomed senior software developer Anthony Prechtl, formerly CTO of NextLinks, who is now part of the Soteri team which is building out a new set of products on Confluence and Jira.

“The team is innovative and superb,” he says with a passion for cutting-edge cyber security. “Our core team is made of former SpaceX engineers, and we’re fully remote.”

Davoodi’s proven skill and commitment to empower enterprise software development teams is industry-respected. “Soteri will work the mission to lead the Atlassian app development community. “Soteri can make a major difference as a developer of apps in the Atlassian Marketplace and continue its exponential growth.”

About Soteri

Soteri, the industry-respected developer provides protection for organizations from leaks, scanning internal services, finding and deleting passwords, private keys, cloud credentials, and more.

