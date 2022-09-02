iVoler Announces Big Upgrade to Its 2nd Generation Steam Deck Dock
The new dock upgrades to Gigabit Ethernet and HDMI 2.0 with 4K@60Hz support, pre-order opens on social media.SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Countering launch delays on Steam's official dock, tech brand iVoler released an alternative in June and got a hot sale. To respond to the needs for a more powerful dock, This company now announced an upgraded version - a 6-in-1 Steam Deck Dock Pro, with a new Gigabit Ethernet added.
“The iVoler Steam Deck Dock Pro will be released on seven Amazon marketplaces in late September.” said Jeffery Lee, Head of iVoler Product and Marketing, “Now we launch a pre-order campaign on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.”
Jeffery also indicates a few improvements for the upcoming Steam Deck Pro.
Gigabit Ethernet
Covering shortage of Wi-Fi 6 lacking on the Steam Deck, iVoler Steam Deck Dock Pro integrates an embedded Gigabit Ethernet port, provides better priority, more stable network connection, and lower latency and ping, improves online competitive gaming experience.
HDMI 2.0
Upgrade HDMI 1.4 to 2.0, the dock pro supports up to 4K@60Hz video relaying, no framerate limit is required to bring Steam Deck games to a large TV, delivering perfectly clear and smooth game picture.
100W Max Charging
The dock has sufficient I/O that will be useful for Deck owners, but additional peripherals will consume a part of power(the max recharge rate for the Steam Deck is 45W), the wattage update makes sure every part has full power supply.
Heat Dissipation
The housing is made of aluminum alloy, provides better heat dissipation, and the dock contour design eschews vents on the back of Steam Deck, allows for proper air flow, prevent cooling capabilities reducing which will lead to earlier thermal throttling and reduced game performance.
