UZBEKISTAN, August 31 - World leaders and foreign partners sincerely congratulate on the 31st Anniversary of Independence of the Republic of Uzbekistan

President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has received congratulations from the leaders of foreign states, authoritative politicians, prominent public and religious figures, heads of international organizations and regional structures on the occasion of the 31st Anniversary of the Independence of the country.

In their messages, foreign partners noted the country’s high achievements over the years of independent development and the widely acknowledged impressive results of recent large-scale political and socio-economic reforms. Full support is expressed for the ongoing strategic course towards building a New Uzbekistan.

Foreign leaders and partners emphasize the effectiveness of the ongoing constructive and proactive foreign policy, highly appreciate the initiatives and proposals of the President of Uzbekistan aimed at ensuring global and regional security, stability and sustainable development, enhancing mutually beneficial international cooperation and practical interaction.

They express sincere wishes for peace, well-being and prosperity to the multinational people of Uzbekistan.

Congratulatory messages have been sent by:

UN Secretary-General António Guterres;

President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin;

President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping;

President of the United States of America Joseph Biden;

President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev;

President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov;

President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon;

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov;

Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of the Milli Gengesh of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov;

President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan;

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev;

King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud;

Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud;

Emperor of Japan Naruhito;

President of the Republic of Korea Yoon Suk Yeol;

President of the Republic of India Droupadi Murmu;

Federal President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier;

Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Elizabeth II;

President of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi;

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raisi;

President of the Republic of South Africa Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa;

Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia David Hurley;

President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko;

Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan;

President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo;

President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Radev;

President of Hungary Katalin Novák;

Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban;

Head of the Roman Catholic Church Pope Francis;

King of Spain Felipe VI;

President of the Republic of Poland Andrzej Duda;

President of the Slovak Republic Zuzana Čaputová;

President of the Swiss Confederation Ignazio Cassis;

President of Montenegro Milo Đukanović;

President of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas;

President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe;

First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev;

Deputy Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan;

Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Zhang Ming;

Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Commonwealth of Independent States, the CIS Executive Secretary Sergey Lebedev;

Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States Baghdad Amreyev;

Secretary General of the Economic Cooperation Organization Khusrav Noziri;

President of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank Jin Liqun.

Congratulatory letters keep coming.

Source: UzA