Carrieverse Partners With Polygon to Scale Up "Carrie and Friends" Metaverse

Carrieverse

SEOUL, REPUBLIC OF KOREA, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metaverse platform, Carrieverse (CEO David Yoon), today announces a partnership with Polygon, an Ethereum scaling platform onboarding millions to web3, to build and market its upcoming Carrieverse metaverse platform on the Polygon network.

"Carrieverse" is built for Generation Z and Alpha, mirroring real-world social content, including games, education, and commerce. Users can build their own world and NFTs while enjoying creative digital experience and content ownership.

Carrieverse x Polygon

In addition, Carrieverse is planning to publish a P2E strategy game, "SuperKola," as well as the upcoming release of NFT collection in collaboration with Kim Bo-tong, the creator of Netflix's hit show, D.P.

Urvit Goel, Head of Global Games Business Development at Polygon, said: "Carrieverse is an all-encompassing metaverse experience that reaches out into gaming, commerce, NFTs, and comes out the gate with global IP recognition in Carrie and Friends. We're eager to do our part in furthering the expansion of Carrieverse by providing Polygon blockchain tools to make the project a success."

Polygon is designed to work alongside Ethereum, reducing prohibitive network fees and speeding up transaction times — all without compromising security. Being a carbon-neutral network, Polygon also ensures that each transaction's carbon footprints are entirely offset.

"Using the sophisticated technology and economic ecosystem of Carrieverse, we can build the Web3 platform and applications powered by Polygon," says David Yoon, CEO of Carrieverse. "We will implement the Web3 metaverse with cutting-edge tech and Polygon's sustainable ecosystem."

Carrieverse is scheduled for worldwide release in Q1 of 2023.

About Carrieverse

Carrieverse is content-based social metaverse platform, mirroring real world content including Web3 games, education, social, and commerce. Carrieverse promotes brands onboarding and tools for creators to build their own.

About Polygon

Polygon is the leading blockchain development platform, offering scalable, affordable, secure and sustainable blockchains for Web3. Its growing suite of products offers developers easy access to major scaling solutions including L2 (ZK Rollups & Optimistic Rollups), sidechains, hybrid, stand-alone & enterprise chains & data availability. Polygon's scaling solutions have seen widespread adoption with 37,000+ decentralized applications hosted,1.94B+ total transactions processed, 164M+ unique user addresses & $5B+ in assets secured. The network is home for some of the biggest Web3 projects such as Aave, Uniswap, OpenSea & well-known enterprises including Stripe & Adobe. Polygon is carbon neutral with the goal of leading the Web3 ecosystem in becoming carbon negative.

