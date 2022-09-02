Submit Release
Hoyer Statement on President Biden’s Speech on the Battle for the Soul of America

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement tonight following President Biden's prime-time speech:

“In Philadelphia in 1787, ‘We the People’ chose to chart a future for our country based on democracy, equality, and mutual respect. Since that day, these principles have guided us through war and peace, through want and through plenty, through division and through unity. Tonight, President Biden stood in that same city of brotherhood and cooperation to make it clear that our nation must continue on that path our Founders set; we must not waver in our defense of the Constitution against the MAGA forces who seek to unravel it and install authoritarianism in our country.

“Too many Republicans have embraced MAGA ideology. Not all, however, have abandoned our Constitution, and President Biden and Democrats in Congress have demonstrated that fact by bringing members of both parties together to enact landmark legislation over the past two years. We’ve shown how democracy still works for the people when we put people over politics.

“Right now, MAGA extremists are seeking to win office across the country on a platform of abandoning two centuries of the rule of law and overturning the voices and votes of the American people to place their leader in power. They promote hate and violence and carnage in pursuit of that outcome. ‘We the people’ must never allow such extremists to take power in our country again. We know they will not relinquish it willingly. We must show our fidelity to the Constitution by exercising its most precious gift: the right to vote. That is how we have overcome every challenge together since our Founders signed that document; that is how we shall overcome the threats that face our nation today.”

 

