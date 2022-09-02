International renowned Photographer, Bart Kuykens, Builds A Unique And Breath-taking Portfolio of Celebrity Portraits, Shot Exclusively in Analog Black And White

Bart Kuykens is making a name for himself with stunning portrait photography. The black and white analog photographs open a window to the soul of his muses, highlighting raw and pure emotion without the need for colors.

The exploration of art is a journey to find pieces that evoke an emotional response. Humanity seeks a way to see life in a new way beyond the ordinary.

Bart Kuykens has set out on his own journey with his photography to challenge the limits of just what art can do. With his photographs in exhibitions and photo fairs worldwide, from London to Los Angeles to New York, viewers of his portraits are given a glimpse into his creative vision with moments of emotion frozen in time.

(Macy Gray)

An image of human emotion

Whereas art seeks to elicit a human emotion, Bart’s work captures that emotion, forever preserved in analog film.

One cannot begin to name a single emotion or thought that is invoked in his portraits. The complexity of his muses’ feelings and thoughts are laid bare for the world to observe and reflect upon.

(David Gahan/ Depeche Mode)

Each photograph seeks to emote the depth of who its subject is with one frame. Bart Kuykens has taken this challenge head-on and accomplished what he set out to do.

Creating a connection with reality through art

With photography moving towards digital images, Bart remains dedicated to analog photography. The connection analog photography keeps with its subjects is one that Bart feels digital could never replace.

(Asia Argento)

Analog links him to his art and the people he photographs to produce these stunning masterpieces. His focus and intention are not to follow in the footsteps of other artists but to create his own path.

Conclusion

As a photographer, Bart Kuykens is a talented professional. As an artist, he is a trailblazer. The combination of his artistic mind and abilities with photography has launched a series of portraits that can only be described as a moment of human emotion frozen in time.

(Mark Mahoney)

Instagram: @bartkuykens

