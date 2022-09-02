Submit Release
Coalition of Probation Unions Responds to Los Angeles County Board of Supervisor Chair Holly Mitchell

Facing Unprecedented Assaults & Serious Injuries on the Job, L.A. County Probation Officers, Demand Support from Board of Supervisors

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coalition of Probation Unions Respond to Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Holly Mitchell’s Visit to Barry J. Nidorf Juvenile Hall

On Tuesday, Aug, 23, Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly Mitchell, who currently serves as the Chair of the Board of Supervisors, issued a statement regarding the working conditions at Barry J. Nidorf Juvenile Hall. Click below to read Chair Mitchell’s statement.

Click here to read Chair Mitchell’s statement.
https://mitchell.lacounty.gov/addressing-crisis-at-barry-j-nidorf/

The following is the letter sent in response to Chair Mitchell by the Coalition of Probation Unions today:

Dear Chair Mitchell:

Thank you for taking the time to visit Barry J. Nidorf Juvenile Hall to see first-hand the dangerous housing and working conditions following our coalition’s August 16th rally for safety. We share your commitment to rehabilitation, healing, and growth for these 707(b) justice-involved youth and see that for many of these youth, probation – coupled with the rehabilitative services from the County professionals and private sector providers with whom we partner – is their last chance before incarceration.

Nevertheless, in June 2022, there were 150 reports of youth-on-youth assaults in L.A. Probation facilities. The good news is that the vast majority of these fights were broken up by Detention Services Officers (DSOs) before turning into gang-on-gang riots. The bad news is that 26 DSOs were personally assaulted by the youth that month when doing their job...

Media Contact: Cookie Lommel, (310) 625-0363 or clommel@afscme685.com

Cookie Lommel
Probation Union
+1 310-625-0363
email us here
You just read:

