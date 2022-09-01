Manchin Announces $15.4 Million from American Rescue Plan for Three Economic Development Projects Across West Virginia

September 01, 2022

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $15,458,253 from the Economic Development Administration (EDA) Coal Communities Commitment (CCC) Program for three economic development projects across West Virginia. The funding was made possible through the American Rescue Plan and will support expanding water service in Pocahontas and Logan Counties and establishing a farmers market and greenhouse in Boone County. In total, the projects are expected to create 378 jobs, save 1,746 jobs and generate $40.7 million in private investment.





“The American Rescue Plan continues to deliver critical investments for our communities that spur economic development and create good-paying, long-term jobs,” said Senator Manchin. “I’m pleased the EDA is investing more than $15 million to expand water service in Pocahontas County, construct a new water treatment plant in Logan County and establish a farmers market and greenhouse in Boone County. I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this funding for years to come, and as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to boost economic growth across the Mountain State.”





The EDA’s Coal Communities Commitment Program was made possible through the American Rescue Plan and supports coal-reliant communities across the country through targeted local investments. The investments drive economic expansion and job creation in new industry sectors while accelerating recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.





Individual awards listed below: