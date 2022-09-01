Hawaii State Judiciary – News Release: Seeking Applicants for First Circuit (Oahu) Independent Grand Jury Counsel

HONOLULU – The Circuit Court of the First Circuit (Oahu) is seeking applicants for Independent Grand Jury Counsel. The compensation shall be as provided by law.

Article I, Section 11 of the Constitution of the State of Hawaii establishes that whenever a grand jury is impaneled, an independent counsel shall be appointed, as provided by law, to advise the members of the grand jury regarding matters brought before it.

In accordance with Hawaii Revised Statutes (§612-51 to §612-57), the chief justice of the state supreme court appoints grand jury counsel for the four judicial circuits of the state, selecting from among those individuals licensed to practice law in Hawaii who are not public employees.

To be considered for a one-year appointment, please submit a letter indicating your interest and a resume by Friday, December 2, 2022 to:

Judge Christine E. Kuriyama

777 Punchbowl Street

Honolulu, Hawaii 96813

