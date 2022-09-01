[Texas Tuition Promise Fund] Start Saving for College Today!

TEXAS, September 1 - It's Never Too Early to Plan for College!

Enroll in the Texas Tuition Promise Fund Before Nov. 1 and Save. Now is the perfect time to enroll your young scholar in the Texas Tuition Promise Fund® (TTPF) — the state's prepaid college tuition plan. The $25 application fee will be waived for September and October enrollments (must be postmarked by Oct. 31, 2022). This flexible savings plan lets you lock in today’s prices for tomorrow's undergraduate resident tuition and schoolwide required fees at Texas public colleges and universities, excluding medical and dental institutions. The plan allows families to purchase tuition units to cover all or a portion of these costs. TTPF offers these helpful options: Three different types of tuition units.

A variety of payment plans.

Contracts can be purchased by parents, grandparents and friends.* The $25 application fee will be reinstated Nov. 1, 2022, so consider enrolling early. Your first payment won’t be due until May 1, 2023. You can enroll in TTPF from Sept. 1, 2022, through Feb. 28, 2023. Go Ahead, Start Planning Now Sign up for our upcoming Sept. 7 webinar. It will provide an overview of TTPF and information on different tuition unit types, tuition redemption values and payment options. In addition, the webinar will present information about matching scholarships and tuition unit grants available through the Texas Match the Promise Foundation ℠ .** Go to TuitionPromise.org to learn more about the program and give the gift of college to someone you love. You can also contact us via email or at 800-445-GRAD (4723), Option 5, for additional information. * Residency restrictions apply. ** Residency restrictions, age requirements, eligibility criteria, household income restrictions and contribution requirements apply. The Texas Tuition Promise Fund® (“Fund”) is administered by the Texas Prepaid Higher Education Tuition Board (“Board”). Orion Advisor Solutions, Inc. is the plan manager of the Fund. The Fund and the Board do not provide legal, financial, or tax advice and you should consult a legal, financial, or tax advisor before participating. Non-residents of Texas should consider whether their home state, or the beneficiary’s home state, offers its residents any tax or other state benefits such as financial aid, scholarship funds, and protection from creditors that are only available for participants in that state’s plan. Participation in the Fund does not guarantee admission to or graduation from any college or university. Only the purchaser may direct redemptions, withdrawals, changes in beneficiary, or other contract changes. You may lose money by participating in the Fund. No part of a contract is a deposit or obligation of, or is guaranteed or insured by, the Board, the state of Texas, or any agency or agent thereof. The contracts have not been registered with or approved by the SEC or any state. Purchasers should carefully consider the risks, fees, charges, and expenses associated with contracts, including Fund termination and reduced Transfer or Refund Value. Transfer Value applies to redemptions at private colleges and universities, out-of-state colleges and universities, medical and dental schools, career schools, and registered apprenticeship programs and is the lesser of: (1) the costs the units would cover at a Texas public college or university; or (2) the original purchase price of the units plus or minus net investment earnings or losses on that amount. Match the Promise FoundationSM scholarships can only be used at Texas public colleges and universities, and any Transfer Value of a scholarship account cannot be utilized. The Plan Description and Master Agreement contain this and other information about the Fund and may be obtained by visiting TuitionPromise.org or calling 800-445-GRAD (4723), option 5. Purchasers should read the Plan Description and all other Fund documents carefully before purchasing a contract. ©2022 Texas Prepaid Higher Education Tuition Board. “Texas Tuition Promise Fund” is a registered service mark of the Texas Prepaid Higher Education Tuition Board. All rights reserved.