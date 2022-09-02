Lensbaby Host International Photowalk
Win over $5,000 dollars in prizes!PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES , September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lensbaby, the leader in award-winning creative effect camera lenses, is excited to announce their September International Photowalk. Participants around the world are invited to submit images to the contest using a treasure map to help guide them on their photogenic journey.
This fun and interactive treasure map will be open to the public on the morning of September 10th till Sept 24th at 12pm, MST when submissions will close.
Lensbaby encourages each participant to get into the world to explore, imagine, and create with their camera in hand, even if they don’t have a Lensbaby.
GRAND PRIZE: SONY MIRRORLESS CAMERA VALUED AT OVER $1500 + $500 LENSBABY.COM GIFTCARD
10 - Theme Winner of $250
10 - Theme Runner-up of $100
Co-Founder, Craig Strong joined Kate Hailey, a portrait, Lifestyle and Travel photographer based in Seattle, WA on a Photowalk last month. This is what he said about the experience:
“Walking about with a bunch of like minded visual artists has never felt so refreshing and profound!
Not only did Kate knock it out of the park service as a resource and guide for our friendly group, we got to feed off each other's enthusiasm and share/learn together in an actual park as we made fun and unique photographs side-by-side.
This was the first time in years I'd experienced something like this and I didn't know how much I'd missed it.
Zoom kept us connected so we could, more than ever, appreciate being and creating together, in the real world."
Sign up to enter wherever you call home.
Rules
1. Only one submission per participant per theme. You cannot submit to the contest with multiple emails or photos. One submission of your favorite images per person.
2. You do not have to submit a photo for each theme of the Treasure Hunt. You can still be eligible to win a prize for the themes you choose to submit to. We recommend that you submit each photo because we have an Extraordinary award for "Best Of."
3. Each of the 10 themes is meant to be subjective to what you want it to be as an artist and creative. There are no rules in regards to your interpretation of the theme. Be creative, outside the box, or literal - the choice is yours.
4. We will not accept any graphic images.
5. Submissions must be made to the submission form which will be open on September 10th. Do not email or post them on social media as submissions, or you will not be considered.
6. Submission Deadline is Sept 24th at 12pm, MST. The form will be turned off, and no other submissions will be allowed.
7. You may submit non-Lensbaby images and still qualify.
8. Be sure to review and agree to the terms and conditions entirely when you submit.
10. Maximum File Size is 10mb
11. Please title your photo as "First and Last name, theme, and lens." Ex: Michael Anthony_Bananas_Sweet50" If you do not title your photos like this you will not be accepted!
12. No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited.
Media Contact:
Nicole Lisson
PR Specialist, M&P Digital Creative Agency
nicole@mcmillanphillips.com
Michael Anthony
VP Sales and Marketing, Lensbaby
+1 888-886-0826
Michael@lensbaby.com
