CBSA improves border experience for travellers by modernizing ports of entry

OTTAWA, ON , Sept. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - As part of its commitment to border modernization, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) will upgrade and replace 24 ports of entry over the next seven years to improve the border crossing experience for travellers, provide border services officers with upgraded infrastructure and technology, and deliver on the border of the future.

Today, the CBSA marked the completion of work at the Fraser port of entry in Northern British Columbia, the first under the Land Border Crossing Project, the largest infrastructure project in the history of the CBSA.

The upgraded Fraser port of entry was constructed using a modular building kit in partnership with Natural Resources Canada, a building and design method that contributes to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and supports sustainable development commitments. The new and energy efficient facility includes enhancements in safety, security and technology, while also meeting the requirements of Canada's northern weather. It replaces the former structure which opened in 1979.

The CBSA has worked closely with Indigenous and local communities, and the US Customs and Border Protection. As part of the CBSA's commitment to Truth and Reconciliation efforts, the Fraser port of entry will display Indigenous interpretive signage of the Taku River Tlingit First Nation. For each newly constructed port of entry under the Land Border Crossing Project, the Agency will strive to include meaningful cultural representation from local Indigenous communities.

Quotes

"The upgraded Fraser port of entry is the first of many important projects planned to modernize our border and demonstrate our commitment to protecting our communities while ensuring an efficient travelling experience. The integration of local Indigenous interpretive signage, designed with the Taku River Tlingit First Nation, is another step towards Reconciliation and inclusion at our border and across Canada."

The Honourable Marco E.L. Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety

"The CBSA is proud to introduce the upgraded port of entry in Fraser. It is designed to fulfill our top priorities of keeping Canada safe, providing a smooth and more efficient border crossing experience for travellers, while providing our officers with the modern infrastructure and technology they need to continue to do excellent work."

Nina Patel, Regional Director General, Canada Border Services Agency

Quick Facts

Pre-pandemic, the Fraser port of entry processed more than 360,000 travellers per year. It is the northernmost port in British Columbia , located 185 kilometres south of Whitehorse, Yukon Territory on the South Klondike Highway.

, located 185 kilometres south of on the South Klondike Highway. Over the next eight years, 24 ports of entry will be renewed across Canada in the Pacific, Prairie, Quebec and Atlantic regions.

in the Pacific, Prairie, and Atlantic regions. For more information on border modernization:

Border Modernization: Transforming for Tomorrow (video)

Traveller Modernization (podcast)

Fact sheet – Land Border Crossing Project

