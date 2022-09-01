Delek Logistics Partners, LP 2021 K-3 Tax Packages Available on Website

Submit Release
BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delek Logistics Partners, LP DKL today announced that 2021 Schedule K-3 tax packages are now available on its website, www.deleklogistics.com. Unitholders may access their 2021 tax information by selecting the Tax Information link on the website.

Questions regarding the 2021 Tax Reporting Package can be addressed by contacting 1-855-301-4589 between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. CST Monday through Friday, or via email at DelekLogisticsK1Help@deloitte.com

About Delek Logistics Partners, LP
Delek Logistics Partners, LP is a midstream energy master limited partnership headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee. Through its owned assets and joint ventures located primarily in and around the Permian Basin, the Delaware Basin and other select areas in the Gulf Coast region, Delek Logistics Partners, LP provides gathering, pipeline and other transportation services primarily for crude oil and natural gas customers, storage, wholesale marketing and terminalling services primarily for intermediate and refined product customers, and water disposal and recycling services. Delek US Holdings, Inc. DK ("Delek US") owns the general partner interest as well as a majority limited partner interest in Delek Logistics Partners, LP, and is also a significant customer.

Information about Delek Logistics Partners, LP can be found on its website (www.deleklogistics.com), investor relations webpage (https://www.deleklogistics.com/investor-relations), news webpage (https://www.deleklogistics.com/news-releases) and its Twitter account (@DelekLogistics).

