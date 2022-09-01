FWC arrests 2 for Monroe County lobster violations

On Aug. 31, a yearlong resource investigation by state and federal authorities ended with the arrest of two men from the Lower Keys. Shane Matthew Sweeting, 54, of Big Pine Key and Michael Wayne Kimbler, 54, of Key West were both arrested for numerous violations of Florida law pertaining to the harvest of spiny lobster. Sweeting, a commercial lobster diver, is charged with 54 counts of harvesting lobster within 10 yards of artificial habitat, 14 counts of failure to display air identification placard, 14 counts of failure to display water identification placard and three counts of seafood quality control code violations. Kimbler is charged with 51 counts of harvesting lobster within 10 yards of artificial habitat.

Both subjects had been under surveillance by federal and state authorities for commercially harvesting spiny lobster within 10 yards of artificial habitat on 54 different sites in state, federal, national refuge and marine sanctuary waters. The artificial habitats, constructed mostly of a combination of PVC, rebar and sheet metal were each approximately 4-by-8 feet and 4-6 inches in height.

“I’m very proud of the teamwork and effort put forth by all of the personnel who worked on this investigation. Conserving our precious natural resources for future generations is important work and these arrests today serve not only as a testament to the seriousness of these actions but also a warning to others who would exploit those resources for profit,” said Col. Roger Young, Director of FWC’s Division of Law Enforcement.

The National Oceanic Atmosphere Administration Office of Law Enforcement, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Customs and Border Patrol Air and Marine Division, and FWC Division of Law Enforcement all participated in the investigation leading to the arrests.

For more information on Florida’s spiny lobster regulations, visit MyFWC.com/Marine and click on “Recreational Regulations” and then “Lobster” under the “Crabs, Lobster and other Shellfish” tab.