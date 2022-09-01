Child Care Food Program Continues to Contribute to Child Wellness in Florida

Effective July 1, 2022

Since 1998, the Florida Department of Health’s Child Care Food Program (CCFP), a federally-funded program of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) authorized by 7 CFR Part 226 and section 383.011, Florida Statutes, has provided nutritious meals and snacks to eligible children who are enrolled with participating child care providers. In 2021, CCFP reimbursed child care providers for serving 160,744,466 meals to approximately 315,000 Florida children each day. Throughout the years, CCFP has also guided child care providers on the best ways to serve healthy foods and promote healthy habits for life by encouraging them to teach young children about food choices.

Children who eat healthy foods are more attentive and are better learners. Eating well early in life has a profound effect on a child’s growth and can even reduce obesity risks. Parents seeking child care in Florida are encouraged to enroll their children with providers who participate in CCFP. Learn more at: www.FloridaHealth.gov/CCFP.

How does CCFP work?

CCFP reimburses child care providers and ensures that meals and snacks meet or exceed federal and state nutrition standards.

Which child care providers participate?

Lists of participating providers, organized by facility type, can be found at: www.FloridaHealth.gov/CCFP.

The program is offered at four types of child care-related settings:

Child Care Centers: In a non-pricing child care center, meals are available at no separate charge to eligible children. In a pricing child care center, which has a separate identifiable charge for meals, children from households whose income falls within the reduced-price income eligibility guidelines are eligible for reduced-price meals. These meals are priced at 40 cents for lunch/supper, 30 cents for breakfast and 15 cents for snacks. Children from households whose income falls within the free income eligibility guidelines are eligible for meals at no charge. Refer to the current income eligibility guidelines listed below.

Family Day Care Homes: Meals are available at no separate charge to eligible children.

Meals are available at no separate charge to eligible children. Afterschool Programs: Snacks and/or meals are available at no separate charge to eligible children.

Snacks and/or meals are available at no separate charge to eligible children. Homeless Shelters and Certain Emergency Shelters: Meals are available at no separate charge to eligible children.

Who is eligible for meals and snacks?

Meals are available to all eligible participants without regard to race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability.

Head Start participants funded by the Office of Head Start, within the Administration of Children and Families, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and children from households receiving Food Assistance Program or Temporary Assistance to Needy Families benefits are automatically eligible to receive free meals benefits at participating facilities.

Below are the current income eligibility guidelines used in determining a child’s eligibility for free or reduced-price meals.

Income Eligibility Guidelines (Effective July 1, 2022 – June 30, 2023)

Free Meal Scale

SIZE ANNUAL MONTHLY TWICE PER MONTH BIWEEKLY WEEKLY 1 17,667 1,473 737 680 340 2 23,803 1,984 992 916 458 3 29,939 2,495 1,248 1,152 576 4 36,075 3,007 1,504 1,388 694 5 42,211 3,518 1,759 1,624 812 6 48,347 4,029 2,015 1,860 930 7 54,483 4,541 2,271 2,096 1,048 8 60,619 5,052 2,526 2,332 1,166 For each additional family member, add +6,136 +512 +256 +236 +118

Reduced-Price Meal Scale

HOUSEHOLD SIZE ANNUAL MONTHLY TWICE PER MONTH BIWEEKLY WEEKLY 1 25,142 2,096 1,048 967 484 2 33,874 2,823 1,412 1,303 652 3 42,606 3,551 1,776 1,639 820 4 51,338 4,279 2,140 1,975 988 5 60,070 5,006 2,503 2,311 1,156 6 68,802 5,734 2,867 2,647 1,324 7 77,534 6,462 3,231 2,983 1,492 8 86,266 7,189 3,595 3,318 1,659 For each additional family member, add +8,732 +728 +364 +336 +168

In accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, this institution is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity.

Program information may be made available in languages other than English. Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication to obtain program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language), should contact the responsible state or local agency that administers the program or USDA’s TARGET Center at (202) 720-2600 (voice and TTY) or contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339.

To file a program discrimination complaint, a Complainant should complete a Form AD-3027, USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form which can be obtained online at: USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, from any USDA office, by calling (866) 632-9992, or by writing a letter addressed to USDA. The letter must contain the complainant’s name, address, telephone number, and a written description of the alleged discriminatory action in sufficient detail to inform the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights (ASCR) about the nature and date of an alleged civil rights violation. The completed AD-3027 form or letter must be submitted to USDA by:

mail:

U.S. Department of Agriculture

Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights

1400 Independence Avenue, SW

Washington, D.C. 20250-9410; or fax:

(833) 256-1665 or (202) 690-7442; or email:

program.intake@usda.gov

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

