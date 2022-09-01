Submit Release
Tennessee Highway Patrol Graduates Nine State Troopers

NASHVILLE --- On September 1, Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner Jeff Long swore in the newest members of the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). THP cadet class 922 is composed of prior certified law enforcement officers. Of the nine graduates, five were prior out-of-state troopers/state police (Alaska, California, two from Louisiana, and Washington). The other graduates were former THP troopers who rejoined the Tennessee Highway Patrol. THP cadet class 922 completed five weeks of specialized training, which builds upon their training and experience received as prior law enforcement officers. The new troopers will continue training with troopers who are classified as field training officers.

“The Tennessee Highway Patrol plays an important role in protecting Tennesseans, and I welcome the newest trooper class joining our ranks from Tennessee and across the country,” said Governor Bill Lee. “We’ve made strong investments to put 100 additional troopers on roads, boost training and prioritize proven crime prevention, and we’ll continue to give law enforcement the support they need to keep every Tennessee community safe.”

“Today, we welcome and congratulate each of you as you join the ranks of the Tennessee Highway Patrol,” said Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner Jeff Long. “You have decided to serve, secure, and protect the people of Tennessee. I commend you for your willingness to make Tennessee a safer place to travel to, live, and work in. Many days you will be that thin blue line restoring order amid chaos. Today marks the end of one journey and the beginning of another; one filled with endless possibilities, challenges, and greater responsibilities.”

“Each of these men represent what it means to be a Tennessee State Trooper,” said Tennessee Highway Patrol Colonel Matt Perry. “They immediately add years of experience and knowledge to our ranks. Upon taking the oath of office and being pinned with your Tennessee Highway Patrol badge, you no longer serve only yourself; you serve the citizens of the state of Tennessee.” Colonel Perry reminded them of the words of former Tennessee Governor Henry Horton, telling them to, “Go not as lords, but as servants of the people.”

The trooper assignments are as follows. Pictures are available upon request.

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s mission is to serve, secure, and protect the people of Tennessee.

