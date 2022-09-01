Senators Collett & Hughes Announce $1.5 Million for Ida-Impacted Residents in Upper Dublin & Horsham Townships

Upper Dublin, PA − September 1, 2022 − One year after the remnants of Hurricane Ida struck Pennsylvania, State Senators Maria Collett (D-12 Montgomery/Bucks) and Vincent Hughes (D-7 Philadelphia/Montgomery) participated in a remembrance ceremony at Temple University’s Ambler Campus, after which they announced $1.5 million in state relief funding for grants for residents in Upper Dublin and Horsham Townships.

“One year ago, this community was devastated by Ida,” said Senator Hughes. “Today, progress has been made, but we know rebuilding after such a life-changing natural disaster takes time and money. These much-needed grants will help residents move forward and make their homes truly look and feel like home again. Senator Collett and I are proud to have secured this funding, because we know it is a crucial next step in helping this community return to its full glory.”

“I live in Lower Gwynedd Township, right between Horsham and Upper Dublin. My family and I appreciate our good fortune in being spared the worst of the storm’s damage. We, along with Senator Hughes and our colleagues in local, state and federal government, have walked through the storm’s path of destruction and talked with impacted residents, both in its immediate aftermath and throughout the year,” said Senator Collett. “We brought their stories back to Harrisburg and we fought hard for this funding to help alleviate some of the most urgent unmet needs for our constituents whose daily lives continue to be impacted by the storm.”

The funding announced today will be awarded through township-administered grant programs with maximum awards of $2,500 per household. Details regarding the administration of the grant programs are still being finalized, and details about eligibility and selection criteria, along with application materials, will be available in the coming weeks.

Upper Dublin Township Manager, Kurt Ferguson remarked: “September 1st, 2021 demonstrated the strength of Upper Dublin Township. We had damage to more than 1,500 private, public, and institutional properties, we had 115 families that were displaced, and we had the tragic loss of Maxine Weinstein on that terrible day. We’re grateful for the help, and we look forward to future events where we celebrate the restoration of all of our homes, our institutions, our businesses, and of our own township building.”

Horsham Township Manager, Bill Walker added: “In Horsham, nearly 800 private properties were damaged by the tornado and flooding brought on by Ida, in addition to extensive damages to utilities and infrastructure. While we’ve gone above and beyond to assist residents as they continue to deal with the aftermath of Ida, the reality is that even with disaster relief and insurance funds, many Horsham residents are still struggling to recover. I’m grateful to Senator Collett and Senator Hughes for their support, and I look forward to working with them to get these funds out to the people who need them most.”