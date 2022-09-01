Creating Hope Through Action: World Suicide Prevention Day

The International Association for Suicide Prevention launches a World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD) Film in advance of the WSPD on 10th of Sept.

ROYSTON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, September 1, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Association for Suicide Prevention launches a World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD) Awareness Film in advance of the World Suicide Prevention Day on 10th of September and at the beginning of Suicide Awareness Month.Around 700,000 people die by suicide every year, with over 75% of suicides occurring in low-and-middle-income countries. Suicide is a global concern and a serious public health issue in every country; however suicides are preventable. By raising awareness, reducing the stigma around suicide and encouraging well informed action, we can reduce instances of suicide around the world.World Suicide Prevention Day, observed on 10 September every year, exists as a platform to raise awareness of suicide and to promote preventative measures with the aim to reduce the number of suicides and suicide attempts globally.The WSPD Awareness film promotes the current theme, ‘Creating Hope Through Action’. It aims to raise awareness and to inspire confidence and light in all of us; that our actions, no matter how big or small, may provide hope to those who are struggling.The International Association for Suicide Prevention encourages the dissemination of the film ENDS :Contacts:General communication enquiries:• Globally: Communications@iasp.info• Marketing & Communications Katherinethomson@iasp.infoNotes for editors:The International Association for Suicide PreventionThe International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP) leads the global effort in suicide prevention having developed an effective forum that is proactive in creating strong collaborative partnerships and promoting evidence-based action in order to reduce the incidence of suicide and suicidal behaviour ( www.iasp.info ). Established in 1960, IASP is the largest international association dedicated to suicide prevention and to the alleviation of the effects of suicide and collaborates closely with relevant international organisations.World Suicide Prevention DayWorld Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD) was first launched in 2003 on 10 September by IASP with the endorsement of the World Health Organisation (WHO). The 10th of September each year has been designated as a way of focusing attention on the problems of suicide worldwide. Specific WSPD activities have taken place in over 70 countries with the purpose of raising awareness globally of suicidal behaviour. https://www.iasp.info/wspd/ Important note: Journalists reporting on this subject are advised to include information on relevant help lines and websites. The following website provides details of Crisis Centres around the globe: https://www.iasp.info/crisis-centres-helplines/ Journalists reporting on this subject are also advised to adhere to the following guidelines;

Creating Hope Through Action