KOLLAB YOUTH SELECTS 4 WINNERS FOR THE VIDEO CHALLENGE AROUND WATER CONVERSATION IN CALIFORNIA
EINPresswire.com/ -- Kollab Youth hosted the Water Connects Us All Summit Video Challenge. Teens were challenged to create a 1-to-3-minute video about what they learned at the Water Connects Us All Summit. The summit was hosted by Kollab Youth at the California Science Center on Saturday, July 23rd, 2022.
The summit brought awareness to teenagers about the severe drought conditions currently being experienced around the world and especially in the State of California. The prize for the videos was 1st place prize of $250.00, 2nd place prize of $200.00, 3rd place prize of $100.00, and 4th place prize of $75.00. The judging criteria included creativity, community involvement, clarity of messaging, how participants created an impact, and if their video quantify results. Esteemed judges were from The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP), ABC7, Water for South Sudan, Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, the Footprint Foundation, Mayor Eric Garcetti’s Office of Sustainability, and Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger.
The 1st place winner was Reece Adams, he said “I'm so glad I was able to participate in this event. I had so much fun sharing my knowledge of the subject and putting it into a video. I hope I can continue to participate in Kollab's fun events and sessions.” The second-place prize winner was Marley Gonzales, who said “I am incredibly grateful for my win, and more so, the opportunity to create art with such a meaningful message behind it. At the Water Connects Us All Summit, I learned so much about what it means to be living in Los Angeles. Personally, the film is the best way for me to have gotten the point across about Angelino’s needing to take safer measures to live a safer future.” All winner’s video submissions are available to view on kollabyouth.org/highlights.
ABOUT KOLLAB YOUTH:
Kollab Youth is a workforce development program, created for middle and high school students. The Kollab program helps them explore career opportunities in business, STEM, and other emerging 21st-century careers and to secure high-growth and high-wage jobs. Kollab Youth ensures our Los Angeles County's under-resourced and underrepresented youth have the skills and knowledge they need to contribute to the global economy. Kollab Youth’s pillars are Collaboration, Communication, Critical & Analytical Thinking, Creativity, Problem-Solving, Initiative, Time Management, and Empathy.
For more information, contact:
Schaparro@kollabyouth.org
Adriana S Chaparro
The summit brought awareness to teenagers about the severe drought conditions currently being experienced around the world and especially in the State of California. The prize for the videos was 1st place prize of $250.00, 2nd place prize of $200.00, 3rd place prize of $100.00, and 4th place prize of $75.00. The judging criteria included creativity, community involvement, clarity of messaging, how participants created an impact, and if their video quantify results. Esteemed judges were from The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP), ABC7, Water for South Sudan, Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, the Footprint Foundation, Mayor Eric Garcetti’s Office of Sustainability, and Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger.
The 1st place winner was Reece Adams, he said “I'm so glad I was able to participate in this event. I had so much fun sharing my knowledge of the subject and putting it into a video. I hope I can continue to participate in Kollab's fun events and sessions.” The second-place prize winner was Marley Gonzales, who said “I am incredibly grateful for my win, and more so, the opportunity to create art with such a meaningful message behind it. At the Water Connects Us All Summit, I learned so much about what it means to be living in Los Angeles. Personally, the film is the best way for me to have gotten the point across about Angelino’s needing to take safer measures to live a safer future.” All winner’s video submissions are available to view on kollabyouth.org/highlights.
ABOUT KOLLAB YOUTH:
Kollab Youth is a workforce development program, created for middle and high school students. The Kollab program helps them explore career opportunities in business, STEM, and other emerging 21st-century careers and to secure high-growth and high-wage jobs. Kollab Youth ensures our Los Angeles County's under-resourced and underrepresented youth have the skills and knowledge they need to contribute to the global economy. Kollab Youth’s pillars are Collaboration, Communication, Critical & Analytical Thinking, Creativity, Problem-Solving, Initiative, Time Management, and Empathy.
For more information, contact:
Schaparro@kollabyouth.org
Adriana S Chaparro
Kollab Youth
email us here