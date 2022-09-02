LUXURY FASHION ADOPTS DIGITAL FASHION WEEK
MODERN MIRROR SPONSORS DIGITAL FASHION WEEK NY: AN INDICATION OF THE FUTURE OF LUXURY CLIENTS WITH THEIR DIGITAL SELVES
Modern Mirror's partnership is validation that the luxury industry is thinking beyond gimicks, to providing digital fashion solutions that really address creating a more exquisite customer experience."NEW YORK, NY, USA, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Fashion Week NY announces key sponsorship by Modern Mirror, signifying the critical value of digital fashion to the future of luxury fashion brands.
— Clare Tattersall, Director Digital Fashion Week NY
As the Metaverse becomes more of a reality, the fashion industry is starting to think about how we will dress in the virtual space. While DFWNY is defining the narrative by creating immersive worlds where new ideas are experienced as a reality, the sponsorship by Modern Mirror — a house of innovation creating exclusive digital couture experiences for luxury fashion brands from the moment a client walks into a store, to an everlasting digital relationship — illustrates the future of digital fashion for brands as truly customer centric.
September 7-11, 2022
Digital Fashion Week NY: Into the Metaverse
TICKETS
Information: https://digitalfashionweek.NYC
Digital Fashion Week NY brings together the top digital designers from around the world to virtual and real locations, where the public can interact with digital fashion and find out what is next for our digital lives.
Modern Mirror The Avant Garde Fitting System (AFS) provides a solution to fashion’s digital transition and transforms the shopping experience of trying on garments. With AFS verifying the look, fit and movement clothes can be tried-on virtually either in store or online on your digital self. Modern Mirror’s CEO & Founder, Nicole Reader notes: “Through our technology we are able to capture people’s true likeliness as 3D animated representations of themselves enabling them to try-on and wear either ready-to-wear or one-of-a-kind collections, unlocking the next level of personalization in the Metaverse through their digital selves.”
“Sponsorship by Modern Mirror is very significant to Digital Fashion Week NY,” says Clare Tattersall, director DFWNY, “their partnership is validation that the luxury industry is thinking beyond gimicks, to providing digital fashion solutions that really address creating a more exquisite customer experience.”
About Modern Mirror
Modern Mirror is a house of innovation creating exclusive digital couture experiences for luxury fashion brands from the moment a client walks into a store, to an everlasting digital relationship.
The Avant Garde Fitting System (AFS) provides a solution to fashion’s digital transition and transforms the shopping experience of trying on garments. With AFS verifying the look, fit and movement clothes can be tried-on virtually either in store or online on your digital self.
Modern Mirror provides an opportunity for models to maintain exposure and maximize their careers, staying relevant in a rapidly changing industry whilst maintaining power and control over their own data, by capturing their 3D body scan data for them so they can license it out and stay relevant while furthering their careers in the Metaverse.
About Digital Fashion Week NY
DFWNY is the lens through which we can see the future of the fashion industry. A hybrid fashion show and immersive exhibition, DFWNY explores the shifting realities of fashion as seen through the optics of IRL X URL. By juxtaposing new technology with top fashion designers, the show explores innovative ways of wearing, interacting with and discussing fashion.
