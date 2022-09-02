Hamilton Reserve Bank Wins Coveted Banking Technology Innovation Award
Working with Temenos, the bank cut fully compliant client onboarding times from 5 days to 10 minutes for individual clients and 1 day for business accounts.
We are honored to receive this award knowing that the real winners are our clients.”ST. KITTS & NEVIS, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hamilton Reserve Bank (www.hrbank.com), the largest global bank in the region, and the hometown bank of America’s founding father, Alexander Hamilton (born 1755) is pleased to announce that it has won the coveted "Temenos Hero Innovation Award." Temenos is the world's preeminent core banking software company whose products power more than 80% of the world's largest banks.
— Mr. Prabhakar Kaza, CEO
Hamilton Reserve Bank Ltd. (HRB) was founded by prominent bankers and lawyers from London and is headquartered in St. Kitts & Nevis with offices and representatives from around the world. The Bank serves a large, rapidly expanding global clientele in more than 100 countries through four integrated solutions: Banking, Trust and Escrow, Capital Markets, and Asset Management.
Hamilton Reserve Bank strives to create products tailored to its global clientele, making every interaction an easy and frictionless experience through the industry-leading Straight-through Processing (STP) customer onboarding processing. Hamilton deployed all Temenos solutions concurrently in 9 months. The bank had a 140% growth in its client base in the first six months. The bank also cut fully compliant client onboarding times from 5 days to 10 minutes for individual clients and 1 day for business accounts. The bank achieved over a 50% increase in operating efficiency and doubled the rate of customer satisfaction.
In 2022, Temenos introduced the Innovation Hero Awards recognizing banks that have deployed an innovative and impactful project, using a Temenos solution. The projects resulted in great changes or improvements at their organizations, their business growth, and efficiency, their customers’ experience, or the environment. The voting was conducted by a jury and by peers.
Watch Hamilton Reserve Bank CEO Mr. Prabhakar Kaza in a short TV interview in London accepting the award on behalf of Hamilton Reserve Bank. https://youtube.com/shorts/deNynp0BawQ
