Bluebird Bio’s $2.8 Million Gene Therapy: Criminals in Healthcare

Still from video Patrick Girondi: RICO and Big Pharma/Flight of the Rondone: High School Dropout VS Big Pharma (GSK) Still from video Patrick Girondi: RICO and Big Pharma/Flight of the Rondone: High School Dropout VS Big Pharma (Sackler/Purdue) Still from video Patrick Girondi: RICO and Big Pharma/Flight of the Rondone: High School Dropout VS Big Pharma (Bribes) Still from video Patrick Girondi: RICO and Big Pharma/Flight of the Rondone: High School Dropout VS Big Pharma (Girondi)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 1983 Orphan Drug Act revolutionized drug policy. Government incentives helped stimulate the approval of over 600 products for rare diseases; however, with sky-high prices, the diseases are still orphans.

Bluebird Bio’s recent approval of their $2.8 Million therapy to cure Thalassemia rewards criminal activity.

New York Supreme court case 150856/2017 is overflowing with proof that Nick Leschly and other executives of Bluebird Bio and Third Rock Ventures willingly committed insider trading and fraud. They collectively made billions.

Bluebird Bio’s board knew their product was defective, as proven in court documents. In 2018, they raised over $1 billion from unsuspecting investors. Consequently, the company shares went from over $200 to less than $10.

In 2021, Leschly took much of the remaining cash and many of the Bluebird executives and made a soft landing in 2seventy Bio. After ten years of mismanagement and fraud, Leschly walked away with over $100 million.

Drug companies often advertise unsafe, ineffective drugs as “wonder drugs,'' persuading the public to invest in their companies. The careers of researchers and doctors who won’t play ball are routinely destroyed.

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) fraudulently developed and marketed Paxil. Sales representatives were instructed to lie to doctors about Paxil’s “remarkable safety” in the treatment of childhood depression. Thousands of children and teens ultimately committed suicide while on Paxil. GSK made $12 Billion and paid a $3 billion fine.

The CEO for much of the approval process at GSK was Jan Leschly, father of Nick Leschly. As in other criminal entities, the leadership is often generational.

White-collar criminals act with arrogance and impunity. Why not? The worst-case scenario is that their company, not them, could someday pay a fine. The Sackler family, responsible for the deaths of one million Americans through the Oxycontin epidemic, paid only a portion of their fortune in a $4.5 billion fine.

That’s $4,500 a life.

Pharma bosses go to country clubs and dinner on the money made in the killing of our loved ones.

This behavior falls perfectly under the scope of RICO which was designed to combat organized criminal profiteering at the public’s expense.

“We don’t want one set of rules for people whose collars are blue or whose names end in vowels, and another set for those whose collars are white and have Ivy League diplomas,” stated RICO statute’s primary drafter, G. Robert Blakey.

An estimated 66% of pharmaceutical industry lobbyists were once federal officials. In twenty years the pharmaceutical industry has spent over $3.7 billion lobbying government employees.

The result: technology paid for by taxpayers is sold to Pharma executives for pennies who then jack the prices. The public often pays with their lives.

This editorial sourced articles from: Eugene McCarthy, Joel Lexchin, Colleen Cunningham, Florian Ederer, and Song Ma

I’m the Doctor, Patrick Girondi and the Orphan’s Dream

https://youtu.be/8wc1aiPx2tY

“I’m the only one

That you can trust

On which life can depend

I will help you until your bust

And be your best friend”

I Did My Best, Pat Girondi and the Orphan’s Dream

https://youtu.be/ZRlFV9pDhFA

“Guys with white gowns, the FDA Rules

Rooms full of fools,

Medical hall Frowns, smiles bet,

Against the illiterate”

Patrick Girondi: RICO and Big Pharma/Flight of the Rondone: High School Dropout VS Big Pharma - watch here: https://youtu.be/TI3BL4zDcSc