DHHR and Partners Award $2 Million to Support Recovery Employment

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ Office of Drug Control Policy (ODCP), in partnership with the Office of Governor Jim Justice, Jobs & Hope WV, Marshall Health’s CORE (Creating Opportunities for Recovery Employment) program, the West Virginia Small Business Development Center, and the West Virginia Office of Economic Development awarded grants totaling $2 million to nine businesses to support employment opportunities for individuals in recovery from substance use disorder (SUD).

The following businesses received $225,000 to work with Jobs & Hope and CORE to create new jobs for individuals in recovery, increase job development prospects through apprenticeship programs and skill advancement, and foster a recovery-friendly workplace where individuals with SUD can thrive.

Fruits of Labor, Rainelle, WV

Seed Sower, Meadow Bridge, WV

Keep Your Faith Corporation, Charleston, WV

Hampshire County Pathways, Romney, WV

West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute, Charleston, WV

Greenbrier Dairy, Rainelle, WV

West Virginia Sober Living, Charleston, WV; Morgantown, WV

Mountaineer Behavioral Health, Kearneysville, WV

Charleston Property Restoration, Charleston, WV

“One of the sustaining components of successful recovery is reentry to the workforce,” said Dr. Matthew Christiansen, ODCP Director. “Giving individuals a sense of purpose and a pathway to give back to their communities is invaluable.”

ODCP, Jobs & Hope WV, and CORE all seek to eliminate barriers to employment. The creation and support of social enterprises and recovery owned or operated businesses will assist Jobs & Hope Transition Agents and CORE Employment Specialists with linking members of the recovery community to employment opportunities that allow them to be more productive members of the communities in which they live.

"Helping start and develop small businesses that offer employment opportunities to those in recovery is a vital component to their success,” said Steve Johnson, State Director for the West Virginia Small Business Development Center. “The West Virginia Small Business Development Center is proud to play a part in this vital initiative, and stands ready to support these companies as they start, grow, and flourish through this program."

For more information regarding Jobs & Hope WV, please visit https://jobsandhope.wv.gov/. Click here for more information regarding CORE. ​