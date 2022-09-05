D&J Mechanical, LLC Helps Garland and Exeter, Maine with High-Quality Heat Pump Installation Services

Dover-Foxcroft Heat Pump Installation Company Logo D&J Mechanical, LLC Company Trailer for Heat Pump Services Efficiency Maine Residential Registered Vendor: D&J Mechanical, LLC

Residents in Exeter, Maine and Garland, Maine can now receive superior heat pump installation services and personal customer service from D&J Mechanical, LLC.

EXETER, MAINE, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Respected local company D&J Mechanical, LLC brings its heat pump installation service to the communities of Garland and Exeter, Maine. The HVAC company begins its expands into Penobscot County with the addition of nearby Exeter and Garland.

The state of Maine is known for its cold and snowy winters. Average winter temperatures reach less than 15°F in Exeter, Garland, and other locations in central Maine. Quality heating is essential in this environment, and D&J Mechanical, LLC provides great products like the best-in-class Mitsubishi heat pumps and rebates as an Efficiency Maine Residential Registered Vendor.

Located in Penobscot County, Exeter and Garland are neighboring areas in Central Maine. This part of the state is surrounded by lakes and ponds, with fertile soil making it the agricultural center of the county. Exeter and Garland have a shared history, with both towns incorporated in 1811 to service the surrounding farming community. Residents and business owners in Penobscot County are used to long cold winters, making high-quality heating an important part of every building. D&J Mechanical, LLC specializes in heat pump installation, maintenance, and repair solutions to support the Garland and Exeter, Maine communities.

"We're ready to support residents who need heat pump installation services in Exeter, Maine and Garland, Maine," said Dan Hartford, owner of D&J Mechanical, LLC. "We specialize in Mitsubishi mini-split systems, which have outstanding quality and offer industry-leading performance. From reliable installation to ongoing maintenance and emergency repair, we offer a complete heat pump service for the local community."

D&J Mechanical, LLC is proudly owned and operated by Dan Hartford. As a Maine local with over a decade of HVAC experience, he knows how to set up and properly install heating systems for Maine’s climate conditions. Dan works with local residents and business owners in Central Maine, supporting the community through hard work, attention to detail, and first-class customer service. D&J Mechanical, LLC is excited about the expansion of its heat pump installation service to Exeter and Garland.

Contact Info:

Name: Dan Hartford

Organization: D&J Mechanical, LLC

Address: 2149 Dexter Rd, Dover-Foxcroft, ME 04426

Phone: (207) 717-7737

For more information and to view current service areas, visit the D&J Mechanical, LLC website at https://www.dandjmechanicalservices.com

About D&J Mechanical

D&J Mechanical, LLC is a heat pump installation company located in Dover-Foxcroft, Maine. The company specializes in high-quality heat pump installations for residential homes and business offices and helps homeowners and property managers install and maintain heat pump systems. D&J Mechanical, LLC was established by a heat pump installer with over a decade of experience working as an HVAC contractor in Central Maine.