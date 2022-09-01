Aug 30, 2022 - Washington, DC

by: U.S. Economic Development Administration

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced that the Department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $5.8 million grant to the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, Choctaw, Mississippi, for construction of the Advanced Workforce Training Center. This grant is funded by the American Rescue Plan’s Indigenous Communities program.

The new Advanced Workforce Training Center will support vocational and technical training to meet local employers’ existing and future needs.

“President Biden is committed to supporting Tribal communities in their recovery from the coronavirus pandemic,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. “This EDA investment will facilitate hands-on training for the Choctaw in a modern, innovative space, creating new economic opportunity in the region.”

“Tribal communities were disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus pandemic,” said Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Alejandra Y. Castillo. “This EDA investment will support workforce development in high-demand occupations, contributing to a stronger, more resilient regional economy.”

This project is funded under EDA’s American Rescue Plan Indigenous Communities program, which allocates $100 million in American Rescue Plan funding specifically to support the needs of Tribal Governments and Indigenous communities. The program supports these partners to develop and execute economic development projects they need to recover from the pandemic and build economies for the future. Indigenous communities are also eligible and encouraged to apply under all of EDA’s other programs. Effective May 26, 2022, EDA has officially closed all of its American Rescue Plan programs for applications. The $3 billion program funding will be awarded on a rolling basis through September 30, 2022.

